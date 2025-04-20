Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 1-word reaction to celebrate the arrival of Brazilian talent to Virginia women's basketball

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, welcomed Brazilian talent Raiane Dos Santos to the Virginia Women's Basketball team. The point guard hailing from São Paulo was previously a part of the Florida State Seminoles.

Ad

Ohanian made a name for himself by co-founding the popular social media platform Reddit. He then moved on from the board in 2020 and actively invested in several other ventures with a special emphasis on women's sports.

The husband of the popular tennis legend hailed the transfer of Raiane Dos Santos to the Virginia Women's Basketball team. He welcomed the new Brazilian talent on board by sharing a post on his Instagram stories.

Ad

Trending

"Welcome!!!" Alexis Ohanian wrote.

Alexis Ohanian shares an update via social media - Image Source: @Ohanian Instagram

Raiane Dias Dos Santos is 5"9 and averaged 2.6 points per game for the Florida State Seminoles last year. She will feature for the Virginia Women's Basketball team in the upcoming season in October.

Ad

Ohanian is known for his avid interest in basketball and women's sports in general. In December 2024, he pledged to give the Virginia Women's Basketball team $776,000 for the next four years each and wished to improve their recruiting and retention of championship-level players.

Here's what Carla Williams, the Director of the Virginia Athletics Department, said about this gesture:

"Alexis’ commitment to women’s sports is unparalleled. He sees the value and he is willing to invest. His support will help attract championship talent to the University of Virginia and specifically, to UVA Women’s Basketball. I am extremely grateful for his foresight and commitment to the future of women’s athletics at the University of Virginia.”

Ad

Ohanian also shared his thoughts about the investment and hoped to bring the best players to Charlottesville in the next few years.

"It’s probably the question I get the most often these days–when are you going to make moves in women’s basketball? I am proud to support the women’s program at my alma mater with this donation. It’s time to bring the nation’s best hoops talent to Charlottesville and win some championships in the next four years,” Alexis Ohanian said.

Ad

Interestingly, Ohanian graduated from the University of Virginia’s McIntire School of Commerce in 2005. His investment is aimed at helping Virginia win the championships in the next few years.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is also the largest shareholder of the National Women's Soccer League team Angel City FC

Alexis Ohanian during a match between Angel City FC v NJ/NY Gotham FC - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is the largest shareholder of Angel City FC, a women's soccer team. The popular club was founded by celebrities such as Natalie Portman, Kara Nortman, and Julie Uhrman.

Ad

The American recently welcomed a new coach, Alexander Straus, to Angel City F.C. He shared an update via his 'X' account and wrote:

"Welcome Aboard, Coach".

Expand Tweet

Angel City FC is the most valuable women's sports franchise in the world with an estimated net worth of $300 million. They are currently fifth on the NWSL table and will take on Orlando Pride in Matchday Six on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aman Mohamed Aman is a journalist at Sportskeeda whose write-ups range from news to listicles. While tennis is his forte, he is passionate about cricket and football as well. Aman's articles recently crossed 1 million views on Sportskeeda. He has strong sports writing and journalism skills and is adept at writing, researching, and communicating with the editorial team. Alongside, he's an entrepreneur. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas