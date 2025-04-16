Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 2-word reaction ahead of Chelsea vs Barcelona UWCL clash in support of fellow American

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has expressed his excitement about the forthcoming match between Chelsea and Barcelona in soccer's UWCL (UEFA Women's Champions League). Chelsea progressed to the semifinal after defeating fellow English club Manchester City in the quarterfinal, while Barcelona thrashed German club Wolfsburg 10-2 on aggregate in their last-eight match.

Ohanian is a huge supporter of women's soccer in the US and owns Angel City FC, which plays in the National Women's Soccer League. He and his wife Serena also invest in several women's sports, from basketball to track and field. Reddit founder Ohanian made his fortune in tech companies, but his marriage to 23-time Major winner Serena Williams has seen him turn his attention to sports.

Ohanian shared his excitement for Sunday's showdown on his X (formerly Twitter) page, responding to the Chelsea FC Women account, which proclaimed: "Getting ready." Pictured in their post was Naomi Girma, their American defender. Ohanian responded with a simple two-word caption:

"We're ready."

Ohanian and Serena Williams have two children, Olympia, 7, and Adira, 1. Ohanian has often cited his daughters as one of the reasons he decided to prioritize women's sports.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams invested in Angel City FC against "expert" advice

North Carolina Courage v Angel City FC - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian uses his Seven Seven Six venture capital firm to support several diverse business sectors, but having decided upon female sports as a vehicle, the Armenian entrepreneur found colleagues and friends less than enthused about his ability to turn a profit.

Undeterred by naysayers, Ohanian ploughed more than $100 million into Angel City FC. At the Forbes 30/50 Summit in March in Abu Dhabi, Ohanian talked about his investment and rubbished the notion that women's sport was uninvestible:

"You're setting a restriction on yourself. Everyone, from random people on the internet, to other investors, who I respected, they all told me I was going to lose all my money, and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong. Angel City is now the most valuable team in the world at $300m."

Serena Williams and Ohanian also invest in men's sports. Serena Williams also owns a piece of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, and the couple is part of an investment group that owns the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of six teams involved in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's fledgling TGL golfing venture. Uniquely, Olympia is also a part of the group, making her the youngest owner of a sports team in history

