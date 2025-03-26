Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to AI’s rendition of a Civil War-era Punisher

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, was impressed with ChatGPT's rendition of a Civil War-era Punisher. The Reddit co-founder frequently uses AI and shows off its work.

Ohanian shared a screenshot of his conversation with ChatGPT on X. He asked the AI model to create a Civil War-era version of The Punisher, an antihero character in the Marvel comics. He captioned the post with three words.

"This. Is. Amazing."

Earlier, he had shared another screenshot of his conversation with the AI model on X. The 41-year-old provided ChatGPT with information and then asked it to guess who fits the description. ChatGPT correctly guessed that the person was Ohanian. He lauded the AI model with the caption for the post reading:

"Nice job ChatGPT...."

Ohanian, who married Serena Williams in 2017, is heavily involved in technology and entrepreneurship. He co-founded Reddit in 2005, and after leaving the company's board, he invested in several tech companies and sports teams while running a venture capital firm, 776 Enterprises.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes his prediction for AI in 2025

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian at the TGL - Source: Getty

On January 17, 2025, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared his prediction for AI this year. Through an Instagram reel, he claimed AI will have its "hardware moment."

"One of the tech trends I am expecting in 2025 is for AI to finally have its hardware moment. I don't know what it's going to be. And if you've been paying attention to where we've been investing in 776, you might have a clue. But somehow we're going to get a breakthrough device that actually uses AI seamlessly to create, and this is important, an amazing user experience," Ohanian said.

"So far, we haven't had that amazing user experience with AI and hardware, but I think it's going to happen in 2025. So get ready because it's going to get very, very cool," he added.

Speaking more about AI, Ohanain recently quashed the idea that AI will steal more jobs in the future. The Reddit co-founder believes that people who learn to use AI to the best of their abilities are more likely to get better jobs.

"Something becoming abundantly clear: AI won’t take your job. Someone using AI better than you will," he wrote.

Ohanain also regularly shared advice for founders and people looking to build their businesses. He believes founders should not wait for history to be made while sitting on the sidelines instead, they should partake in it.

