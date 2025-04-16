Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction to American gracing TIME Magazine's cover

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to the American tennis legend gracing the cover of TIME magazine. Williams featured in the world-renowned magazine's list of the 'Most Influential People of 2025.'

Williams bid her illustrious tennis career adieu in the year 2022, in front of her home crowd, at the US Open. However, this didn't stop the workhorse inside the American legend as she decided to spread her wings into other ventures like her beauty brand, lending her voice in movies and television series, investing in sports franchises, and many other things.

Safe to say, the 43-year-old continues to be one of the most popular figures in the world. Honoring her influence on today's world, TIME magazine decided to add Williams to their list of 'Most Influential People of 2025' and also made her one of the cover stars. Other cover stars were Snoop Dogg, Demi Moore, Ed Sheeran, and Demis Hassabis.

Serena Williams shared some of her photos from her shoot on Instagram and revealed how she was honored to be a part of this illustrious group.

"@TIME's list of the 100 Most Influential People in the world is out. I'm honored to be a part of this group," Williams captioned her post.

Williams' biggest fan, her husband Alexis Ohanian, was quick to react to his wife gracing the cover of TIME and dropped a three-word reaction in the comment section.

"You know it!" he wrote.

Interestingly, Williams had recently reacted to her friend Lewis Hamilton gracing to cover of Vogue. Continuing her quest to explore other ventures, she is set to make an unexpected return to tennis, however, in an unusual style.

Serena Williams set to become an executive producer of Netflix's upcoming adaptation of the tennis-based superhit novel 'Carrie Soto is Back'

Back in 2022, when Serena Williams announced her retirement, popular author Taylor Jenkins Reid (The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, Daisy Jones and The Six) coincidentally published her latest novel, 'Carrie Soto is Back', around the same time. Talking about the coincidence with Glamour Magazine in 2022, Reid spoke highly of the 23-time Grand Slam champion.

“There’s something in the air," she said. "Serena does everything her own way and is such a trailblazer. We can all follow in her path.”

Interestingly, after nearly three years of the book's huge success, a Netflix adaptation is in the works. In a full-circle moment, Serena Williams will serve as an executive producer on the project, and this news has broken the internet.

