Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 3-word reaction as women lead most-followed March Madness stars list ft. Flau’Jae Johnson

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted briefly to the list of most-followed March Madness stars, which was topped by women's basketball players, including LSU Tigers' Flau'Jae Johnson. The 2025 NCAA Division 1 Women's and Men's basketball tournament, known as 'March Madness,' began on March 16.

The starting phase of the event was called Selection Sunday, but the league is about to reach its Final Four stage next weekend. Team South Carolina defeated Duke's women's team 54-50 to advance to the final four for the fifth straight time. Moreover, UCLA women's basketball also booked their place in the next round by defeating LSU 72-65 on Sunday, March 30.

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian is an avid basketball enthusiast and also a staunch advocate of women's sports. A list ranking March Madness players by Instagram followers came out recently, and the Reddit co-founder shared it on his Instagram story. Notably, the top four names on the list were from women's basketball.

Uconn Huskies' Paige Bueckers topped the list with 2.1 million Instagram followers, followed by Flau'Jae Johnson with 2 million. Hailey Van Lith was at No. 3 with 1.2 million, and Juju Watkins was ranked 4 with 1.1 million.

Ohanian reacted to this update by writing:

"Ball don't lie"

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @alexisohanian)

The results of the contests between team Texas and TCU and team USC and UConn on Monday, March 31, will decide the next entries in the final four.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took a major step for the development of UVA's women's basketball program

Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Image Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Ohanian has frequently championed women's sports across numerous platforms. The tech-entrepreneur made a major donation for the development of the University of Virginia's women's basketball program last year.

Ohanian, an alumnus of the UVA, shared that he was proud to support the women's program. The exact amount wasn't disclosed initially, but the 41-year-old revealed it was a seven-figure sum.

"I've talked about raising the volume on how excellent women's college basketball is for years now... But I've finally made an investment! Multiple years + seven figures — I'm thrilled to help in push forward women's basketball, starting with my stomping grounds: @UVAWomensHoops to make this team a championship contender in the next 4 years," Ohanian wrote on X.

Alexis Ohanian's wife, Serena Williams, is also a staunch advocate of women's sports and recently invested in the WNBA's Toronto Tempo. Canadian businessman and Kilmer Sports Ventures' chairman Larry Tanenbaum is also one of the co-owners.

