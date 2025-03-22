Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 4-word reaction to Lewis Hamilton's first win for Ferrari in Chinese GP sprint

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian couldn't stop himself from applauding Lewis Hamilton over his recent achievement. The renowned tech entrepreneur gushed over the Brit's massive start of the season as he excelled at the recent sprint race for Ferrari during the Chinese Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's switch to Ferrari had made waves in the F1 community. Following a disappointing P10 in the Australian GP last week, the Brit clinched his first win for the Italian team in the Chinese GP Sprint on Saturday, March 22.

Among countless fans who gushed over the remarkable victory was Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian. He reshared a post from Sky Sports F1's official X handle to applaud Lewis Hamilton's first win under Ferrari's flag.

"Love to see it," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The Reddit co-founder Ohanian is known for his interest in various sports, including Formula 1 (F1) racing. His presence at F1 events was noted during multiple instances.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian backs Lewis Hamilton's bold claim for his position

Alexis Ohanian at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has previously voiced his support for Lewis Hamilton. Back when the seven-time world champion announced his entry in Ferrari's F1 team, the Reddit co-owner expressed his excitement. Along with reacting to the official update, he also backed Hamilton's firm statement of his undeniable position in the sport.

“Don’t ever compare me to anybody else. I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history," Hamilton said, in an interview with TIME.

Influenced by the bold opinion, Alexis Ohanian shared the highlight quotes of the Brit's interview on Instagram.

Serena Williams, on the other hand, has also been closely connected with the sport. Even after her retirement in 2022, Williams made several appearances at F1 events, including the Miami Grand Prix in 2024. The 23-time Grand Slam winner had attended the Monaco Grand Prix in May 2021 where she had the honor of waving the checkered flag as Max Verstappen secured victory. She and her sister Venus Williams also attended the inaugural Miami Grand Prix in 2022 as they supported their friend, driver Lewis Hamilton.

