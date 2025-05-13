Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian drops 4-word reaction to Mavericks winning NBA draft lottery amid Wizards' plight

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reacted to the Dallas Mavericks winning the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. The Reddit co-founder follows several sports as a passionate fan and an investor.
On Monday, May 12, the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery shocked fans as the Mavericks defied the odds to win the No. 1 overall pick. Despite being tied for the top odds to land the best selection along with the Utah Jazz and the Charlotte Hornets, the Washington Wizards saw their hopes dashed, falling to the No. 6 spot.
The Wizards haven't made the playoffs since 2021, and lottery luck was also not on their side. Dallas, meanwhile, surged to the top for the first time in franchise history, all but securing the rights to Duke star and projected No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg. The Associated Press’ national player of the year led his team to the Final Four.
The lottery results sparked a wave of emotions among fans, and Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, captured the moment well. He shared a clip from Playback, a live sports streaming platform where fans watch and react in real time, and one of the companies backed by his venture firm, Seven Seven Six.
Ohanian captioned the post:
"Meanwhile Wizards fans like 😩😩😩"
The moment was filled with excitement from Dallas supporters, while Ohanian pointed out the plight of Wizards fans.
Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian announced his investment in Playback in March 2025
Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, was impressed with the ideology behind streaming service Playback. It was launched in 2023, and the Reddit co-founder revealed his investment in the firm via a post on X in March 2025. Sharing a Business Insider article about the same, Ohanian wrote:
"Been hard to keep this one a secret... We just backed @WatchPlayback. These guys are turning live games into a social experience where fans can watch with their favorite creators. It’s like Twitch, but built for diehard sports fans"
Ohanian further praised Playback for transforming the way fans experience live sports. The 42-year-old noted that while traditional sports viewing hasn’t kept pace with modern digital engagement, Playback has stepped up to close that gap.
He also highlighted the platform’s unique approach, allowing creators to co-stream games, interact with their communities, and bring fans closer to the action in real time. Notably, the streaming service has already partnered with NBA and MLB.
