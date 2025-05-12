NBA Draft Lottery 2025: Top 5 teams with best odds to land Cooper Flagg at No. 1

On Monday night, 14 teams will find out their fate in the upcoming NBA draft. Every team has a shot at landing at No. 1, but only a handful have favorable chances.

Last summer, the draft class was viewed as subpar with minimal prospects have the potential to become high-end talents. However, that is not the case this time around. There are multiple players at the top of the 2025 calss with a lot of promising, with Cooper Flagg leading the charge.

Flagg has been widely agreed upon as the top pick for over a year now, and for good reason. Standing at 6-foot-9 with the ability to impact multiple facets of the game, he has limitless potential in the NBA. Many believe Flagg is a superstar in the making who will be able to lead a franchise for at least the next decade.

Just hours away from the lottery getting underway, here are the teams that find themselves in the best position to land the Duke star.

Top 5 teams with best NBA draft lottery odds

5) Philadelphia 76ers

Rounding out the top five is the Philadelphia 76ers, who are the most shocking team in the NBA draft lottery. After falling way short of their expectations this season, they find themselves battling for a top pick.

The injury-ridden Sixers finished the regular season with the fifth-worst record in the league, giving them a 10.5% chance at the No. 1 selection.

4) New Orleans Pelicans

Just ahead of the Sixers is another team that battled a lot of injuries this year, the New Orleans Pelicans. They'll be looking to land the top pick for the first time since drafting Zion Williamson in 2019.

The Pelicans had the NBA's fourth-worst record, finishing 14th in the Western Conference at 21-61. This leaves them with 12.5% odds at finishing No.1 and nabbing Flagg.

3) Charlotte Hornets

Since the NBA changed their lottery odds, the top three teams find themselves with equal chances at finishing No. 1 (14.0%). Among the bunch this year is the Charlotte Hornets.

The Hornets were one of three teams not to crack 20 wins this year, going 19-63 in the regular season. They'll look to add another high-end prospect to their core of LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

2) Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards lucked out in the 2024 NBA draft, and they'll be hoping for similar fortunes this time around. Similar to the Hornets, they have 14.0% odds of finishing No. 1.

In the 2024 lottery, Washington was awarded the second overall selection. They went on to take Alex Sarr, a versatile big man who showed a lot of promise at the end of his rookie campaign. Now, the Wizards aim to try and secure a new franchise cornerstone in Flagg.

1) Utah Jazz

Since starting their rebuild, the Utah Jazz have typically found themselves on the back end of the top ten. Upon posting the NBA's worst record this season (17-65), they now have a 14% chance at the top pick.

It's been roughly a decade since the Jazz picked in the top five of a draft. The last instance was back in 2014 when they took Dante Exum No. 5 overall. It's worth noting that the highest Utah has ever picked in the draft was No. 2 in 1980.

