What would Mavericks' starting lineup look like with Cooper Flagg and Anthony Davis? Aftermath of NBA draft lottery explained 

It seems the Dallas Mavericks are set to secure Cooper Flagg in the 2025 NBA draft. Earlier this February, Dallas made a huge change in their lineup after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. While things didn't go the Mavs' way after failing to enter the 2025 NBA Playoffs, it seems that the upcoming draft could turn their tables.

If the Mavericks do select Flagg in the draft, the question now would be, what would the team's starting lineup look like? According to Legion Hoops, Flagg is likely going to be in the starting five in his rookie year. Here is what they think the new lineup would look like:

PG - Kyrie Irving

SG - Klay Thompson

SF - Cooper Flagg

PF - Anthony Davis

C - Dereck Lively II

On paper, the Mavs will potentially have one of the strongest lineups in the team. However, numerous health concerns surround the team. Throughout his career, Anthony Davis has become notorious for being one of the most fragile players in the league today. Kyrie Irving is still recovering from a torn ACL. Then there's Klay Thompson, who has also become injury-prone in recent memory.

With all that said, Cooper Flagg's potential arrival in Dallas this year might not immediately translate into the championship run that Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison was hoping for.

LeBron James was in shock to learn Mavericks won No. 1 pick

The Mavericks have been full of surprises since February. GM Nico Harrison shocked the world when he decided to let go of their poster boy, Luka Doncic. Then they failed to enter the 2025 NBA Playoffs after Kyrie Irving tore his ACL and "AD" failed to play for the majority of the games he had remaining with the team since getting traded.

This time around, Dallas won the top lottery pick in the 2025 NBA draft and is set to secure Flagg in their roster. Many were flabbergasted by what transpired considering how the Mavs only had a 1.8% chance of securing the number one pick.

Even LeBron James couldn't believe what he saw. James expressed his emotions on the matter on X/Twitter:

"The King" was seemingly at a loss for words and could do nothing but laugh about the situation.

