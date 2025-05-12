"Nico Harrison got bailed out" - NBA fans in shambles as Dallas Mavericks land No. 1 pick in stunning lottery result

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks secured the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Lottery. After letting All-Star guard Luka Doncic go by trading him to the LA Lakers, the Mavericks hit the jackpot. In June, Dallas has the option to draft a young, up-and-comer.

Ad

Following the Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs will select the second pick. The Philadelphia 76ers secured the third pick, while the Charlotte Hornets landed the fourth pick.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans on social media went into shambles as the Mavericks secured the top pick.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"Nico Harrison got bailed out 😭" a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Nico will trade Cooper Flagg for Trae Young," another fan said.

"NICO WAS COOKING ALL ALONG???," one fan commented.

Most fans were not at peace with the Mavericks, resulting in the top pick.

"The NBA rewarded the Mavs for their stupid GM trading a generational player," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I've lost all respect sorry this is absolutely rigged for money... Or ratings in not sure which. I won't be silent . Just saw it live sry," another fan commented.

"Disgustingly rigged, it’s shameful. Charlotte and Washington deserved that pick," a fan criticized the league.

The Dallas Mavericks only have the top pick in the lottery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.