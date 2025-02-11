Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian extends support to Tiger Woods as $1.6B-worth golf legend makes emotional admission after his mother's death

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has extended his support to Tiger Woods following the golf legend's withdrawal from the Genesis Invitational. Woods made the emotional revelation that he wasn't ready to return to competitive action as he continued to grieve the death of his mother.

On February 4, Woods announced that his mother, Kutilda, had passed away at the age of 80, sharing a touching tribute to his "biggest fan" and "greatest supporter." While the 49-year-old was scheduled to take part in the Genesis Invitational at the Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego from February 13, he recently announced his withdrawal.

Taking to social media, Tiger Woods admitted that while he had hoped to honor his mother's wishes, he didn't feel ready to compete at the event since he was still mourning her loss. The golf legend, who is worth an estimated $1.3 billion according to Forbes, also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support of support he has received in the wake of his mother's demise.

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready. I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my Mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss. Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my Mom’s passing," Woods posted on X.

Alexis Ohanian shared an endearing message for Woods, encouraging him to take all the time he needed to heal from the devastating loss.

"Take all the time you need, Tiger," Ohanian commented.

The Reddit co-founder had previously sent his heartfelt condolences to Woods and his family, hailing the 49-year-old's mother Kutilda as an "awesome woman."

"💔 Sending love to the entire Woods family. She was an awesome woman," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian enjoy a close relationship with Tiger Woods, with the duo even investing in owning a team, the Los Angeles Golf Club, in Woods' innovative golf league TGL.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian grateful to be part of Tiger Woods' 'legacy' with TGL

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

The inaugural edition of the TGL kicked off with Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's LAGC claiming a dominant 12-1 win over Tiger Woods and his Jupiter Links.

Following the league's debut, Ohanian expressed his gratitude to the golf legend for inviting him to be a part of his "ambitious" new venture and conveyed his appreciation for the opportunity to be a part of Woods' "legacy."

"The Greatest To Ever Do It. Thank you, @TigerWoods, for the call to be an early investor in your ambitious new golf league and for letting me play a very small part in your immense legacy. @tgl is well on its way to being something very special — and I’ll always be grateful. Also very kind of you to let us win our inaugural match so handily@wearelagc," he wrote.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's elder daughter Olympia has also developed a passion for golf, with the Reddit co-founder often playing the role of "daddy caddy" when the seven-year-old hits the course.

