Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian frames heartwarming photo of daughter Olympia wearing stunning Tiffany & Co. crown at Athlos

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, has shared his delight in framing a picture of their seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, adorned with the Tiffany & Co. crown. This cherished snapshot was taken during the inaugural Athlos event, a competition created by Ohanian and his venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, to elevate female athletes.

Athlos NYC, held at New York's iconic Icahn Stadium, made a notable debut by offering the largest prize purse in track and field history. The event drew 36 elite athletes from 14 countries, including 30 Olympians, who competed in six events: the 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m, and 1500m. The winner of each event received a stunning silver Tiffany & Co. crown and a prize of $60,000.

Ahead of the event's commencement, Olympia playfully decided to try on the coveted Tiffany & Co. crown, resulting in an adorable photograph that captured the innocence and joy of the moment.

Moved by this touching image, Ohanian shared his affection for the click on the social media platform X. He revealed in Novemver 2024 that he had framed the picture to hang on his office wall, expressing his love for it and the special memory it represented.

"Before @athlos NY started, Olympia got her hands on the @TiffanyAndCo hardware."

"I think about this photo all the time; got it framed for my office wall. One of those precious moments before all the @athlos action began; I hope Jr. remembers this night for a long time. And this was just the start...," Serena Williams' husband tweeted.

Fast-forward a few months, and Ohanian again took to X on February 11 to share an update. He announced that he had finally received the framed picture and planned to display it proudly on his wall, writing:

"Needed this one for the wall."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed what inspired him to create Athlos

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared how his first live athletics experience inspired the creation of Athlos.

Speaking on Justin Gatlin's Ready Set Go podcast in October 2024, Ohanian revealed that attending the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials for the first time in Eugene was "overwhelming" due to the sheer number of athletes and events.

"I had never been to a track meet before and then I went to my first one in Eugene. I saw the (Olympic) Qualifiers and so that was incredible right. I was like ‘okay this is so exhilarating’, and then I'm watching Tara (Davis-Woodhall) who is so dynamic, she's such a star and she has her section of the stadium all gassed up for one of her jumps but at the same time there's like a race going on. And as a casual sort of first-timer, I'm torn between two storylines that I know I should be paying attention to," he said.

The Reddit co-founder's experience led him to envision a platform that would better highlight individual athletes and their stories.

