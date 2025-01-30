Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gushes over adorable photo of daughter Olympia he thinks about 'all the time'

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revisited an adorable picture of their daughter Olympia during their time at the inaugural Athlos NYC held on September 26 last year. The Reddit co-founder gushed over the picture and admitted that it was running in his mind 24/7.

Ohanian was the brainchild behind Athlos NYC, a track and field event held exclusively for women. The event featured 100m, 200m, 400m, 100m hurdles, 800m and 1500m hurdles with the winners receiving a grand prize of $60,000. However, that is not it, the winner was also crowned with an ethereal Tiffany & Co. crown made of pure silver.

Interestingly, ahead of the event's kick-off, Olympia decided to crown herself and get clicked in the process, leading to an adorable picture. Ohanian took to X to express his love for the click and revealed that he had it framed on his office wall. He also wished for his daughter to hold this dear memory close to her heart.

"I think about this photo all the time; got it framed for my office wall. One of those precious moments before all the @athlos action began; I hope Jr. remembers this night for a long time. And this was just the start...," Serena Williams' husband tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian shared the above image back in November and the official social media page of Athlos NYC reshared it calling it the 'cutest picture'.

Speaking on how he came up with the concept of curating a track and field event exclusively for women, Serena Williams' husband said:

"The American women have always been exceptional in track and field,” he told Vogue. “We're all captivated by these women during the Olympics, then for four years it seems like they disappear.”

"Track and field has captivated everyone this year, and you’re seeing these stars get a lot of the attention they deserve. It’s our job to make sure they keep getting it in between now and the next Olympics. That’s what Athlos is about.”

Ohanian is great at balancing work and family, though he knows how hard it is. He recently opened up about how difficult it is to say goodbye to his daughters.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian opened up about his first emotional goodbye to his daughter Olympia

The father-daughter duo at the Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

During the latest episode of his podcast Business Dad, Alexis Ohanian spoke with the CEO of Rippling, Parker Conrad. The former opened up about a tough moment in his life when he had to say goodbye to his daughter Olympia, who was now capable of processing the fact that she would not be meeting her dad for a while.

"I had a goodbye from Olympia. It was the first goodbye hug. I really think she could process, like, oh, dad's gonna be gone for a little bit. And I was feeling it, and I know she was feeling my energy, and it was like an extra hug. And I was like, God, this sucks," Serena Williams' husband said.

Ohanian also took some pointers from Conrad, who shared some of his methods with the Reddit co-founder on how to cope with the goodbyes.

