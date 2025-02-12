Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gets honest about getting a reality check on his productivity after investor updates

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared his admiration for Boom Supersonic’s latest technological breakthrough. As an investor in the company through his venture fund, Seven Seven Six, Ohanian regularly receives progress updates on Boom’s innovations.

On February 10, 2025, Boom Supersonic announced a significant advancement in aviation technology. The company highlighted the development of "Boomless Cruise," a technology that allows their Overture airliner to fly at supersonic speeds over land without producing an audible sonic boom.

This is achieved through a principle known as Mach-cutoff, where the sonic boom refracts in the atmosphere and doesn't reach the ground. The company successfully demonstrated this capability during recent test flights of their XB-1 demonstrator aircraft, which broke the sound barrier three times without generating a sonic boom detectable on the ground.

"Imagine supersonic flight with no audible sonic boom on the ground. It’s possible on Overture. Today, we announced Boomless Cruise, which enables flights up to 50% faster over land. We demonstrated Boomless Cruise during XB-1’s recent supersonic runs—opening the door to supersonic travel over land."

Ohanian shared the announcement on X and humorously reflected on the impressive nature of Boom's advancements and how they serve as a benchmark for his productivity.

"When I get the Boom investor updates, I can't help but ask myself: 'Well, Alexis, what did you get done this week?' 😤 There's quite a few of these companies in the 776 portfolio that send me back down to earth regularly," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Serena Williams' husband shares invaluable wisdom for aspiring entrepreneurs

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian shared insightful guidance for entrepreneurs. Karri Saarinen, CEO of Linear, recently reshared a video on X featuring Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke, who stressed that business owners must genuinely care about their products.

Saarinen agreed, emphasizing passion over goal-setting and the importance of hiring dedicated individuals.

"It's all about the care. Someone needs to care to make something good. You cannot set goals or measure it. You need to hire people who care and give them the time and space to care. Love that more CEOs, including public company CEOs talk about this!" he said.

Ohanian responded to the video, reaffirming the perspectives shared by Saarinen and Lütke.

"Give a damn. Give lots of damns," he wrote.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian shared a bold outlook on the rapid progress of AI technology in 2025.

