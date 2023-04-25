Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian go out on date night to celebrate his birthday

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian had a sweet moment at an NBA game on Monday (April 24) to celebrate her husband's 40th birthday.

The tennis star and the Reddit co-founder watched the Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with their four-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Ohanian shared a photo with Serena Williams on social media in which she is sleeping on her husband's shoulder, with Ohanian clicking the picture showing the exhaustive struggle of having a very young child.

"Mom & Dad night out," Alexis Ohanian captioned the post.

The whole family enjoyed a thrilling NBA match as the Miami Heat returned from a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114. The win gave the Heat a 3-1 series lead over the No. 1 seeded Bucks and put them one win away from advancing to the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Serena Williams and Ohanian have been married since 2017 and have been supportive of each other’s careers and passions. Williams is one of the most successful tennis players of all time, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals.

Ohanian is an internet entrepreneur and investor who co-founded Reddit, Initialized Capital, and the 776 Fund.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian wants to be ultimately known as Olympia's father

Alexis Ohanian with his daughter Olympia at 2022 US Open

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis superstar Serena Williams, has expressed that he wants to be recognized as Olympia's father above all else.

Ohanian and Williams became parents when their daughter, Olympia, was born in 2017, two months prior to their marriage. The couple regularly share their daughter's experiences on social media, with Ohanian frequently showcasing his love for her.

The father-daughter duo often take to social media to showcase their pancake-making skills. On Ohanian's birthday, a Twitter user praised their pancake creations and shared an illustration of the duo.

Responding to the heartwarming message, Ohanian claimed that it meant everything to him to be known as Olympia's father. He added that Olympia's opinion is the only one that matters to him.

In the past, Ohanian has expressed that he wants Olympia to know him for his company, Seven Seven Six. He has stated that he wants Olympia's opinion to be the only one that matters, indicating his deep commitment to being a present and loving father.

"I want Olympia to know me for Seven Seven Six. That's what she's gonna see me building. In many ways, her opinion is the only opinion I care about," Ohanian stated on Instagram.

