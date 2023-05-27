Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian gush over adorable picture of daughter Olympia's ballet pose

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared their appreciation for their daughter Olympia's ballet pose.

Williams and Ohanian have been in a relationship since 2015. The couple welcomed their first child - daughter Olympia - on September 1, 2017, two months before their wedding in November. On May 1, the couple announced that they were expecting their second child.

On May 16, Ohanian shared a picture of him and his wife enjoying Olympia's second ballet recital. He gushed over his wife for making "it all possible" and admitted that he cannot imagine a life without her.

"You better believe Mama stayed awake for every minute of Jr's second recital. We made sure to be front row. This woman makes it all possible and I can't imagine life without her. Celebrate all the mamas in your life every day!" he captioned the post on Instagram.

With Olympia's interest in ballet growing, Williams took to social media and shared a picture of the five-year-old striking a pose in her ballet attire. The 23-time Grand Slam champion expressed her love for the photo with a few heart emojis.

Alexis Ohanian also posted the picture on his social media and credited Williams for influencing Olympia's "energy" in the pose.

"Well, I 100% have my wife to thank for this. Love Jr energy," he tweeted.

Serena Williams jokes about naming her second child after her favorite Disney characters

Serena Williams jokes about potential baby names for her second child

Serena Williams recently spoke about her love for Disney films and joked about potentially naming her second child after one of her favorite Disney characters.

"Good Morning. I was thinking about... I don't know the gender, I don't know if we're having a girl or a boy. So, I'm thinking about some names and I was like maybe I should do something with my favorite Disney characters because I love Disney and as you know, I'm like their biggest fan," the 41-year-old said in a TikTok video.

Williams mentioned multiple Disney characters as possible inspirations for her second child's name, including Maleficent, Scar (Lion King), Gaston (Beauty and the Beast), Ursula (Little Mermaid), and Lady Gothel (Tangled).

"So, if it's a girl, it could be like Malecifent, that's how you say it?" she added. "It could be Scar, if it's a boy, love Scar. Misunderstood a little bit. What else? Gaston. how could I forget Gaston. Ursula, classic, got to love Ursula. Lady Gothel, maybe I can call her Lady Gothel if it's a girl. So just been through these names. Telling you, I'm onto something."

