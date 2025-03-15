Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hits out at trolls after backlash over him flaunting vinyl record collection of Kendrick Lamar's Damn album

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently disclosed to his followers that he has been collecting used vinyl records of Kendrick Lamar's fourth album, Damn. He subsequently copped some criticism for his rather unique hobby but made sure to shut his detractors down soon after.

Ad

Ohanian has been a fan of the Compton-based rapper for some time now. Last November, the Reddit co-founder revealed that Lamar was his "Top Artist of the Year" as he had played the latter's tracks 1,555 times. A few weeks later, he also quoted lyrics from wacced out murals, a track off the 22-time Grammy winner's latest album GNX.

Keeping in mind that Kendrick Lamar is regularly on Alexis Ohanian's rotation, the American entrepreneur took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal his collection of vinyl records of the 2018 Pulitzer Prize-winning Damn in mint, near-mint and excellent conditions came as no surprise.

Ad

Trending

"Don’t worry, I got a 10, too," Serena Williams' husband wrote on X on Thursday, hinting that he had came into possession of a Damn vinyl record in mint condition.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many X users took exception to Ohanian's hobby, though. One went as far as to insist that the 41-year-old was just trying to poke fun at Drake, who was recently in a highly-publicized beef with Lamar.

"We about to head into a damn recession and the optics of seeing a rich guy just randomly buying things to try to troll some other rich guy (in this case Drake) ain’t it man. Would go hard in your group chat though I bet," they wrote in the replies of Ohanian's post.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams' husband soon caught wind of the various trolls' diatribe against him, going by his reply to his own post.

"Imagine being triggered by a hobby," he wrote, followed by three chuckling emojis.

Expand Tweet

Ad

For what it's worth, while Alexis Ohanian has always professed himself to be a Kendrick Lamar fan, he has been at odds with Drake lately. Last month, he even posted a screengrab from Lamar's live performance of "Not Like Us" — a famous diss track that was critical of the Canadian R&B icon — at the 2025 Super Bowl championship game.

Serena Williams crip-walked to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us at the Super Bowl XIV last month

Serena Williams at the 2025 Super Bowl championship game in February | Image Source: Getty

Meanwhile, Serena Williams and Kendrick Lamar's connection goes beyond their Compton roots and Alexis Ohanian's music preferences. The 23-time Major winner made a surprise appearance during the legendary rapper's Not Like Us performance at the Super Bowl XIV half-time show, where she crip-walked to the beats of the song.

Ad

Williams and Drake were rumored to have dated at some point in the early 2010s, adding more fuel to the fire.

The American ultimately married multimillionaire businessman Alexis Ohanian in 2017, and the couple has since had two children - Olympia (7) and Adira (1).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas