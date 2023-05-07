Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently reacted to their daughter Olympia's attempt at baking a cake all by herself.

On May 1, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian announced that they are expecting their second child together. Ohanian posted the news on social media and mentioned that their daughter, Olympia, is going to be a great sibling.

"Mama & Papa love this parenting-thing, so we're back at it @olympiaohanian is gonna be the best Big Sister—she's been asking & praying for this for a minute," Ohanian tweeted.

On May 6, Ohanian shared a glimpse of his day with Olympia on social media. The duo kicked off their morning with their customary Saturday breakfast meal.

"Crepe Saturday for @olympiaohanian," he posted.

The 40-year-old then shared a picture of himself digging into a slice of cake covered in colorful sprinkles. The cake had been baked entirely by the 5-year-old.

"Wow. Olympia baked this entirely by herself," he captioned the picture.

Ohanian also posted a clip of himself commending Olympia on her "surprisingly edible" solo baking effort.

"Olympia I want you to know that cake was surprisingly edible," Ohanian said.

Olympia could be heard cheering in the background.

"Yay," she said.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram stories

Serena Williams jokes about naming her second child after her favorite Disney characters

Serena Williams jokes about potential names for her second child

Serena Williams recently shared a video on TikTok where she spoke about her love for Disney films. In the video, she joked about potentially naming her second child after one of her favorite Disney characters.

"Good Morning. I was thinking about... I don't know the gender, I don't know if we're having a girl or a boy," Williams said. "So, I'm thinking about some names and I was like maybe I should do something with my favorite Disney characters because I love Disney and as you know, I'm like their biggest fan," Williams said.

The 41-year-old mentioned multiple Disney characters as possible inspirations for her second kid's name, including Maleficent, Scar (Lion King), Gaston (Beauty and the Beast), Ursula (Little Mermaid), and Lady Gothel (Tangled).

Serena Williams has also announced the launch of her own YouTube channel to give fans a look behind the scenes of her life as a soon-to-be mother of two. The channel is already popular with fans and has quickly amassed over 3,300 subscribers.

