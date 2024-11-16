Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian impressed by marketing genius behind Jake Paul's team during internet-breaking Mike Tyson fight

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian marveled at the possible huge "earned media" generated by a company whose logo was seen on a Donald Trump endorsing cap. The cap was worn by one of Jake Paul's team members during the American's fight against the legendary Mike Tyson.

The much-anticipated boxing match between Tyson and Paul finally took place on November 15 at the renowned AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. After eight rounds, it was the YouTuber turned-boxer who got the better of the 58-year-old via unanimous decision 80-72, 79-73, 79-73.

The blockbuster showdown was streamed by Netflix to its hundreds of millions of viewers and the event garnered viewers in huge numbers from all around the world. The demand was so huge that the servers crashed. This was also a huge opportunity for brands to show off their products.

During the bout, one of Paul's team members was seen wearing a Trump endorsing cap that took inspiration from his popular slogan 'Make America Great Again'. However, on top of the cap was the logo of the brand Nucleus Genomics, which is an all-in-one DNA test.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) as he was impressed by Paul's team's creative way of capturing the attention of the audience and felt that Nucleus Genomics must have benefited from this placement a lot.

"Startups hacking attention in all kinds of creative ways. Earned media off this placement had to have been off the charts ROI for @nucleusgenomics," Serena Williams' husband wrote.

Nucleus Genomics founder and CEO Kian Sadeghi had earlier also announced that his company had partnered with J'Leon Love, Paul's trainer, and gave away two free tickets for the event.

Interstingly, Ohanian was also behind the launch of Athlos NYC, a track meet for female athletes to showcase their talents. The inaugural edition was held on September 26 this year.

"I was actually named after a Nicaraguan boxer" - Serena Williams' husband talked about the origins of his name

During his appearance on the 'Best of Both Worlds podcast', Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said that his name came from a Nicaraguan boxer named Alexis Arguello while he was naming his four favorite athletes.

"I was actually named after a Nicaraguan boxer named Alexis Arguello. It's not easy for us dudes out here carrying that name, but we wear it proudly. And shoutout to Alexis Arguello."

He named the NFL footballers Art Monk and Sean Taylor, as well as his wife and 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams. The tennis legend had also shown love to Ohanian recently, claiming how he was often 'right too early'.

"I gotta say Serena (Williams) obviously. I am my wife's biggest fan. You could even say a groupie. I'm proud of that."

Williams' husband, who is a huge sports fan, also reacted to the Micheal Jordan-led Grand Slam Track unveiling the venues for its inaugural edition.

