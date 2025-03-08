Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes his feelings known on $9.5B-worth Brian Armstrong's "not going to f**k around anymore" take

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian supported Brian Armstrong's take on motivation, action, and taking advantage of opportunities. Ohanian enjoyed learning from Armstrong and emphasized the usefulness of their content for others.

Ad

During 'The Diary Of A CEO' podcast interview from July 2022, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong emphasized the need to act, even without ideal planning. He said that individuals tend to hit a breaking point - spurred by age, loss, or awareness of the value of time - where they dedicate themselves to their goals.

"There comes a time, I've seen this happen to various people in their life. It's something triggers it. Sometimes it's like, it's an age thing. They're like turning a certain age where they always thought they would have more done by then. Or they, maybe someone in their family passes away and they're like, oh my God, time is finite. It's precious," he said.

Ad

Trending

"And something happens where they're like, I'm not going to f**k around anymore. Like I'm going to get this done no matter the cost. And they just start really buckling down. They find this source of energy," he added.

Armstrong, who is estimated to be worth $9.5 billion (as per Forbes), called for listeners to tap into this motivation and begin working towards their dreams, from starting a business to penning a book. Referencing his own experience, he pointed out that the activity itself brings worthwhile learning to those trying to determine the correct course of action.

Ad

"And so find whatever that is for you, like the listener out there and then go hard at it. You know, finish your book, launch your thing, whatever it is, the app, the startup, just start doing stuff," he said.

"Actually, so you're reminding me, there was a precursor to the Coinbase, which was this app that I built with my friend, which we were trying to figure out how Bitcoin works. And we built that. And the minute we shipped it, I was like, it's built wrong. And I knew the architecture was wrong. And then I knew what to do next," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who was an early investor in Coinbase, posted Armstrong's video on X, stating:

"Give that man his flowers!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his thoughts on Brian Armstrong's 'smart' Coinbase move

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, weighed in on Brian Armstrong's daring move to start Coinbase.

Ad

Posting on X, Ohanian remembered meeting Armstrong after he quit Airbnb and confessed to being taken aback by his decision to quit a successful company for a new business.

"I remember meeting this young man, Brian Armstrong, he had just left Airbnb. Clearly a very smart guy. Airbnb was clearly a very successful company, he was choosing to leave to start something new, to be the best and safest way to buy crypto online. And I thought someone this smart, company this successful who still wants to just step away and build something he believed was going to be his life's work, that’s something I needed to lean in, learn more about," Serena Williams' husband said.

Ad

Inspired by Armstrong's foray into cryptocurrency, Ohanian consulted Reddit's Bitcoin community to learn more.

"So I went to Reddit, visited the r/Bitcoin community. The audience there on Reddit has always been among the earliest adopters of technology. Not everything goes viral. Not everything goes mainstream. But here was a community that was very frustrated because it was very hard to buy this cryptocurrency that they believed in," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian also attributed the success to Armstrong for being the first to place his name openly behind a cryptocurrency platform, paving the way to establishing trust in early investors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas