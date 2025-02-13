Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian makes his feelings known on Donald Trump’s second presidential term with a video game analogy

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian backed an intriguing political analogy made by venture capitalist Mike Solana. Solana compared Donald Trump’s potential second term to restarting a video game from a save point.

Solana’s analogy offers a fresh take on Trump’s political comeback, comparing it to a seasoned gamer replaying a level with newfound knowledge. The idea is that Trump, having experienced the pitfalls and obstacles of his first presidency, would return with a more strategic approach, fully aware of the "boss" battles that await him.

The framing implies that his administration could be more calculated and formidable than his first term, particularly for Democrats, who might find it more challenging to counter him this time around.

"Trump's second term feels more like restarting a game at a save point after losing. It's his first term, played again, and now he knows where all the bosses are waiting and how to exploit their weaknesses. Much worse for Democrats than if he'd won in 2020," the tweet in question read.

Ohanian endorsed Solana’s take by sharing the tweet in affirmation, writing,

"This is a really good way of putting it."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian urged Democrats to recalibrate strategy following Donald Trump’s return

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, urged the Democratic Party to rethink its strategy after losing the 2024 U.S. presidential election to Donald Trump. Kamala Harris fell short in key swing states like Georgia and North Carolina, while Trump dominated Republican strongholds and secured over 270 electoral votes for a second term.

Following the election, Ohanian shared a graphic showing Trump’s increased vote share in nearly all states. The Reddit co-founder urged the Democratic Party to rethink its approach and develop a stronger strategy for future elections.

"Dems — time to hit reset + regroup," Seren Williams' husband wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Back in 2023, the 41-year-old highlighted the significance of voting, stressing the importance of electing officials who are knowledgeable about technology.

"Who you vote for matters. And it's more important than ever that the folks in office are at least proficient in technology and are spending time with builders to understand the potential paths so that we can get the best possible outcome for America & humanity," he wrote.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian instilled the value of voting in his seven-year-old daughter, Olympia.

