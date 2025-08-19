Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian makes feelings known on Rich Eisen's viral return to SportsCenter after 20 years for Commanders vs Bengals

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian has shared his delight at Rich Eisen's return to SportsCenter for the first time in 22 years. The entrepreneur automatically drew massive attention to a highlight from the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals during a Monday night preseason game.

Ohanian, one of the most prominent investors in the U.S., often shares business insights on social media. He recognized the potential in women's sports and became one of the leading investors in the NWSL club Angel City FC, which is now the league’s most valuable team (per Forbes).

The 42-year-old has built a business portfolio that consistently includes support for women's sports and early-stage tech startups with strong growth potential.

In a recent X post, he talked about how a personality-driven highlight clip, featuring the legendary Rich Eisen, can generate greater value as his return to SportsCenter has sparked a wave of nostalgia. He also noted that this is the age when highlights garner massive attention.

"In an age where highlights go viral instantly as little clips, there could be real value in personality-driven highlight clips like this. You have probably already seen the highlight but you want to watch and share bc it’s just a fun recap (nostalgic, too)."

Eisen's return to the desk on Monday, August 18, 2025, held more importance because he paid tribute to his longtime co-anchor, Stuart Scott, who passed away in 2015. During the broadcast, he fondly reminisced about his times with Scott and how the latter would react to certain sporting news.

Alexis Ohanian recently expressed pride in his wife, Serena Williams, for balancing career and motherhood duties like a pro

Ohanian at the WSJ's Future of Everything 2025 - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams, one of the greatest tennis players of all time with 23 Grand Slam titles, welcomed her elder daughter, Olympia, in 2017 and Adira in 2024. While raising Olympia, she continued competing on the tour and handling business ventures. Having retired in 2022, Williams focused more on family time, while inspiring millions with her sporting legacy, engaging in different roles, and investing.

Talking about how Williams has reached the pinnacle of her career and still manages to take care of her other life aspects, her husband, Alexis Ohanian, said:

"As amazing as [Serena Williams] is as an athlete, you know, grace of all time, she's an even greater mom to our daughters Olympia and Adira, on top of amazing businesswoman and sports icon. And that's something that I think few people understand. She's reached the top of the mountaintop, the highest of heights, things that most of us would trade so much for. And yet after being up there, the thing that gives her so much joy is the simple things, you know, family. I love you girls." (via X)

Serena Williams has also gained fame as a philanthropist and for also making strides as a fashion icon.

