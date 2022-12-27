Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian quashes speculations of second child, enjoys 'Proud Papa' moment with Olympia

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared a tender moment with his daughter Olympia and revealed the details on his social media account. However, his words were misunderstood, prompting the Reddit co-founder to clarify.

Ohanian took to social media on Monday to state that he had just received "the best gift." In a separate post, he continued that he was moved by his five-year-old daughter Olympia, who had surprised him with an "unsolicited" hug and a kiss, and told him that she loved him.

"Just got the best gift," Ohanian tweeted.

"Olympia gave me a totally unsolicited and unprompted SuperHug, kiss, and 'I love you, Papa'," he wrote.

However, it is possible that some of his followers only noticed the first tweet and started speculating that Ohanian and Williams were expecting their second child. The 39-year-old entrepreneur returned a few hours later to shut down such theories.

"Y'all have wild imaginations — let me have my Proud Papa moment," Ohanian responded to speculations.

When Serena Williams announced her retirement from professional tennis via Vogue in August, she revealed that she was looking forward to expanding her family.

However, the legendary player stated that she didn't want to get pregnant while still active on the tour. The 41-year-old icon was eight weeks pregnant with Olympia when she won the 2017 Australian Open, the last of her 23 Majors.

"In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family. I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out," she wrote.

"The end of her career is an anecdote" - Patrick Mouratoglou on Serena Williams

Serena Williams (L) and Patrick Mouratoglou

Serena Williams brought Patrick Mouratoglou on board in 2012 and won another ten Grand Slam titles under him before parting ways in 2022. Speaking to Eurosport recently, the Frenchman stated that he wanted to see the American play again if she felt like competing at the top level.

“Do I want to see her play? I want to see her play again. Yes, if she enjoys herself on the court. For that, she has to feel strong. If she doesn't feel strong, she won't enjoy herself. I want to see her play good tennis. If she can play good tennis, of course, I want to see her play. Everyone wants to see her play," Mouratoglou said.

He added that fans will remember Williams for her spectacular achievements rather than her retirement, which was just an "anecdote."

"I think if she's happy at the end of her career, that's all that matters because nobody will remember the end of her career. You remember it now because it's fresh, but everyone will remember what a champion she was, all the Grand Slams she won, the things she brought to tennis, and how she made history. The end of her career is an anecdote," he added.

