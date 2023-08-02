Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacts to Post Malone buying the most expensive MTG trading card worth over $2 million

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, recently reacted to the news of Post Malone's purchase of the most expensive Magic: The Gathering (MTG) trading card, valued at over $2 million.

MTG, a tabletop and digital collectible card game, was created by Richard Garfield and released in 1993 by Wizards of the Coast. From 2008 to 2016, the game experienced a surge in popularity, resulting in the production of over twenty billion Magic cards.

The release of MTG's Lord of the Rings set caused a sensation among collectors and fans of the game, thanks to the introduction of an extremely limited One Ring card. This extraordinary card set off a worldwide frenzy, with bids skyrocketing to an astonishing $2 million.

The value of this incredibly rare card soared due to its status as MTG's major collectible. Its scarcity and significance have not only captivated fans, but also attracted individuals from outside the fanbase. American rapper, singer, and songwriter, Post Malone, who ultimately acquired the coveted card.

Post Malone purchased the highly coveted Magic: The Gathering card, "The One Ring," for a staggering $2,600,000. The purchase shattered the previous record of $800k as the most expensive MTG card ever sold.

Reacting to the news, Alexis Ohanian took to social media to express his reaction to the sale, retweeting the news and including a flushed face emoji.

Alexis Ohanian reacted to Serena Williams sweeping the top-5 spots in list of most valued sports cards

Serena Williams at the 2016 Wimbledon Championships

Alexis Ohanian is not only an ardent sports fan but also a devoted supporter of his wife, Serena Williams. Over the years, he has cultivated a deep passion for collecting sports cards that prominently feature his wife, amassing a substantial collection. These cards serve as a heartfelt tribute, encapsulating some of the most iconic moments from Williams' illustrious career.

Rally, an alternative asset investment company, has made significant strides in allowing users to purchase and sell equity shares in a diverse array of collectible assets, including sports cards, memorabilia, and more. Recently, the company revealed that Serena Williams dominated the top 5 positions for the most valuable women's sports cards ever sold.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to react to the statistic about his wife. He retweeted the announcement and confidently affirmed that the stat "checks out."

"Checks out," Ohanian tweeted.

Last year, Ohanian shared a sports card featuring the former World No. 1 from the 2017 Australian Open. The tournament was especially noteworthy for Williams, who won the Grand Slam while being eight weeks pregnant with her daughter, Olympia.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to reveal the 2018 Upper Deck card from the Serena Exquisite Collection, playfully hinting at Olympia's subtle presence within the photograph.

"This is one of my favorite @serenawilliams cards because @OlympiaOhanian is in the photo, too," Ohanian wrote on Twitter.

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas