Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals how $5,000,000 Hollywood actress found 'fastest way to his heart' using daughter Olympia

Alexis Ohanian, husband of Serena Williams, recently shared how actress Sheryl Lee Ralph—who has an impressive net worth of $5 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth—quickly won him over through his daughter, Olympia. Ohanian and Williams welcomed their first child Olympia on September 1, 2017.

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has been invited to the 2025 Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. The event, which runs from March 5 to March 8, will culminate with a significant celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8.

The event focused on the World’s Most Powerful Women for International Women’s Day, highlighting how experience, wisdom, and leadership are key to success for women. During the event, Forbes 30 Under 30 alum and American entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian was invited to share his experiences and insights that could benefit young entrepreneurs.

On March 6, Ohanian shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) about his talk at the summit, where he discussed how investing in women’s sports has yielded great returns. He also mentioned reconnecting with his old friend, American actress and producer Marsai Martin.

In another post, he shared his excitement about meeting the famous American singer and actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, who revealed that she’s a big fan of his daughter, Olympia. Expressing his love for his little girl, he mentioned that anyone who adores her instantly wins him over. He wrote:

“AND i met @thesherylralph who told me she’s a big @OlympiaOhanian fan which is obviously the fastest way to my heart 🥰”

Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian acknowledges the importance of women's sports

Serena William's husband Alexis Ohanian at 2022 US Open - Day 5 - Source: Getty

Serena Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, has been a major advocate for women’s sports, investing in several women’s teams and recognizing the impact of female athletes. In 2024, he launched Athlos, a groundbreaking all-women’s track and field meet, further demonstrating his commitment to supporting women in sports.

This groundbreaking event is setting a new standard with an unmatched prize pool—winners of each competition will take home $60,000. No track and field meet has ever offered a prize of this size before.

On September 26, 2024, the inaugural edition of the event took place, showcasing Olympic champions like Gabby Thomas, Faith Kipyegon, and Alexis Holmes. Ohanian aimed to establish it as a regular fixture on the sports calendar. In an interview with Inc., he said:

“These athletes are special. They are phenomenal, some of the fastest humans on the planet. They shouldn’t disappear outside of the Olympics….At a minimum, we want to make this the marquee track meet of the year. Our ambition is big.”

The American added:

“No one has ever seen anything like Athlos before. We had to get people to believe in a dream and a vision.”

