Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals daughter Olympia is not a fan of this breakfast food

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian revealed a breakfast food that his daughter Olympia has tried but is not a fan of yet. Ohanian, who runs the investment firm 776, received the food item as a gift.

Ad

In a thread of posts on X, it was seen that Ohanian was gifted vegemite by an Australian founder, Alinta Furnell, last year in April and this year as well. The vegemite botte gifted this year featured a customization with Alexis' name. She posted an image of it and wrote:

"had to bring out the 𝒸𝓊𝓈𝓉𝑜𝓂 vegemite for my last summit as a 776 fellow ‼️thanks so much for the past 2 years @776foundation 🫶🌏"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Vegemite is a salty, savory yeast spread that's a staple in Australian breakfasts, typically enjoyed on buttered toast. Ohanian reposted it and wrote:

"Thanks again! I ga e @AdiraOhanian a taste this morning at breakfast and she is not yet a fan… not yet..,"

Expand Tweet

Ad

According to her LinkedIn profile, Furnell is a biotechnologist who co-founded the company Synbiote, which boosts battery systems with biomaterials.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals his favorite part of being a father to daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian and their daughter Olympia at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Source - Getty

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in November 2017, just months after welcoming their first daughter Olympia. Williams returned to competition soon after in 2018. She continued to compete for four more years before retiring after the US Open in 2022.

Ad

In 2023, in August, Williams gave birth to another daughter, Adira. During an Instagram Q&A in December 2024, Ohanian was asked what his favorite part was about being a "girl dad."

"My favourite part of being a girl dad is that I get to learn all these wonderful, unique, different things that make my little girls, little girls. And I grew up with sisters, I am obviously a dude, and I am a very proud girl dad," Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian said.

Ad

"Because they are just, they are different and its awesome. I feel like I am always learning something new. And they are so sweet, very nicer, very kinder than I was at their age that's for sure. And it only gets better," he added.

In recent news, Ohanian, an entrepreneur and a frequent investor in women's sports, shut down claims that he paid celebs to boost ATHLOS turnout.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aliasgar Ayaz An Economics Honours graduate, Ali has attained a degree of Master's in Sports Management at IISM, Mumbai. He is a sports enthusiast who started working as a content writer in 2019. As of now, he plies his trade as a tennis content writer at Sportskeeda. Know More

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas