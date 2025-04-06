Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shuts down claims he paid celebs to boost ATHLOS turnout

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams's husband, has rejected criticism that he paid celebrities to boost attendance at this year's ATHLOS event. The first edition of ATHLOS, which was created by Ohanian, took place in New York’s Icahn Stadium last September. The event combined top-level women's track and field with glitzy music performances, headed by Meg Thee Stallion.

In April 2024, Ohanian first announced his intention to promote a women's-only professional track meet, which he called the 776 Invitational after his venture capital firm Seven Seven Six. He then changed the name to Athlos and brought in sponsors such as Toyota and Tiffany & Co., who made bespoke crowns for race winners.

Ohanian offered $60,000 prize money to each winner, six times the money on offer for a Diamond League win and the largest prize in women's athletics. Athlos 2024 was a huge success and attracted a significant 5000-strong paying audience. Some argued that it was the entertainment that brought the attention, not the female athletes on show.

One X user posted that Ohanian had a number of celebrities at the event, and they were the reason for the excellent turnout.

"Don't forget they paid Meg thee stallion to perform & had all types of celebrities there"

Alexis Ohanian X Account | Source: Alexis Ohanian X/@alexisohanian

Ohanian was quick to respond on his X account, refuting the notion that the glitz outranked the sporting prowess on show, and stating that Meg Thee Stallion was the only celebrity that got paid:

"Yes, we paid Meg and to think she's the reason - not some of the fastest women in the world - Athlos was so successful is insulting to these great athletes. Didn't pay any of my celeb friends to attend."

Athlos will be returning to the same location on October 10, 2025. Megan Thee Stallion has once again been booked to provide the entertainment. Ohanian has made clear, however, that the event's principal purpose is "to celebrate the world's fastest women".

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are huge supporters of women's sports in the US.

Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Reddit founder Ohanian has admitted that finding traction for women's sports has been tough. The Armenian compared it to the early days of finding an audience for Reddit. He has invested over $100 million of his own money, despite colleagues and internet experts suggesting he'd lose money. Ohanian insists he's been successful.

At last month's Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, Ohanian talked about his ownership of the women's soccer team, Angel City FC, which he says has proved a sound investment, despite the naysayers (as reported by msn.com):

"Everyone, from random people on the internet, to other investors, who I respected, they all told me I was going to lose all my money, and it would never work. I'm very happy to prove them wrong. Angel City is now the most valuable team in the world at $300m."

Ohanian and Serena Williams have often talked about the inspiration behind their investment in women's sports.

