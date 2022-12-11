Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals he is a fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo after Milwaukee Bucks win close game against Dallas Mavericks

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian is an avid sports fan who follows the NWSL, NFL, men's soccer, and tennis, among other games, while also sharing his thoughts about teams and players on social media.

Ohanian's latest post relating to the NBA comes after a close game in which the Milwaukee Bucks edged past the Dallas Mavericks 106-105. Giannis Antetokounmpo was instrumental in his side's win, scoring 28 points, leading to the American investor reveal that he was a big fan of the 28-year-old and his older brother Thanasis.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo + Thanasis Antetokounmpo are my guys"

Ohanian made the revelation while replying to a query on whether he was a Bucks fan. Although Giannis Antetokounmpo spent the last couple of minutes of the game on the bench after having fouled Tim Hardaway Jr., the Mavericks player missed all three free throws.

Ohanian also posted a message congratulating Antetokounmpo for the "great win." The 'Greek Freak' stressed after the match that it was great to be playing "on the biggest stage in the world."

"It's great playing basketball, great playing on the biggest stage in the world. It's great playing against the best players in the world. At the end of the day, we play this game to enjoy this game and play this game to win. And just being out there, you can never take it for granted," said Antetokounmpo after the match.

In addition to being a sports buff, Serena Williams' husband is also a sports promoter and is the co-founder of Angel City Football Club, which is part of the NWSL.

Serena Williams third in list of most trending athletes on Google

Meanwhile, despite evolving away from the game after missing most of the 2022 season, Serena Williams continues to be one of the most-searched athletes on Google.

As per the data released by the search engine, Williams is third in the list of most-searched athletes around the world after Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal. The American legend was on a twelve-month hiatus after being hampered by a torn hamstring that resulted from slipping on Center Court during the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

She announced her intention to return to action ahead of Wimbledon earlier this year, but failed to get past the opening round at SW19.

And there is a noticeable drop off in popularity among active players not named Serena or Venus. Serena Williams is the most popular women’s tennis player, per @MorningConsult survey data.And there is a noticeable drop off in popularity among active players not named Serena or Venus. Serena Williams is the most popular women’s tennis player, per @MorningConsult survey data. And there is a noticeable drop off in popularity among active players not named Serena or Venus. https://t.co/RLxwY9ELw5

A second-round defeat to Belinda Bencic at the Canadian Open was followed by a opening-round loss to Emma Raducanu at the Cincinnati Masters. Serena Williams saddened fans by disclosing her plans to evolve away from the game at the end of the US Open, where she got past Danka Kovinic and Annett Kontaveit before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round of the New York Major.

