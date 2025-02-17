Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals his feelings about MrBeast’s "unbelievably dramatic" $100K challenge at NBA All-Star game

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, praised renowned YouTuber James Stephen Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, for his ability to craft suspenseful and dramatic segments during a recent NBA All-Star Game. In an exciting segment hosted by MrBeast, an 18-year-old East Bay college student won $100,000.

Jaren Barajas took part in a thrilling shooting contest, where he faced off against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard. The rule was to make a half-court shot before Lillard could sink three. After several near misses, Barajas finally landed the shot just as the buzzer sounded, clinching the $100,000 prize and igniting a frenzy at Chase Center on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Interestingly, Barajas revealed that he was sitting with his father in the stands when he was offered the chance to participate in the competition.

“I didn’t know what I was gonna be doing,” he said. “I walked down on the court and saw Damien Lillard, and I was like, ‘Uh-oh," he said, via San Francisco Chronicle.

Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, later took to X to praise MrBeast's concept for the contest. The 41-year-old credited the YouTuber for masterfully creating suspenseful and dramatic moments.

"What is it about @MrBeast that makes him divinely attached to unbelievably dramatic storylines!?! That $100K shot contest was gonna be a snooze right until the final second—maximum drama!" he wrote.

"You deserve it": When Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lauded MrBeast's 'Beast Games'

Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Image Source: Getty

MrBeast has risen to prominence on social media for his unique and highly engaging content. A prime example of his creative vision is his own competition, Beast Games. The show, streamed on Primevideo, featured 1,000 contestants competing for an astonishing $5 million grand prize.

The competition unfolded through a series of challenges, some requiring teamwork and others demanding strategic betrayal. Upon its release in December last year, the first two episodes quickly soared to the No. 1 spot in America.

"Beast Games is #1 in the US and I cannot express how grateful I am for all of the love and support! I, and countless talented people really put so much love and passion into it, and seeing everyone’s reactions has been amazing! Thanks guys," he wrote on X.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, a longtime admirer of MrBeast's creativity, praised him and described his brainchild as "intense."

"No surprise there. You deserve it. The first two episodes of this show are INTENSE," Ohanian wrote.

The tech entrepreneur has since expressed his admiration for the other episodes of Beast Games on social media.

