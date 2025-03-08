Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reveals his unexpected act to get approval of friends' wives for trips

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a picture of the custom golf clubs he got for his friends. He also included a witty message, revealing how the act would earn their wives' approval for a golfing getaway.

Ohanian is a tech entrepreneur and investor who co-founded the renowned social media platform Reddit in 2005. The 41-year-old stays engaged in his entrepreneurial pursuits but makes ample time for his family and recreational activities, notably playing golf.

Ohanian frequently shares his opinions online and recently posted a picture of brand-new golf clubs he got for his friends on X. The Reddit co-founder humorously noted that their wives would feel obligated to let them take golf trips since it would be a waste not to use the new clubs.

"Got all my friends fitted for new clubs—purely so their wives have to let them take golf trips. It'd be downright rude not to use ‘em when I organize these getaways. I’m just out here fostering gratitude and respect. 😈," he wrote.

Alexis Ohanian, an avid golf enthusiast, also co-owns TGL's (Tomorrow's Golf League) Los Angeles Golf Club with his wife, Serena Williams, and her sister, Venus Williams. The tech entrepreneur frequently roots for his team and celebrated their top-of-the-table finish after defeating The Bay Golf Club.

"I am learning golf now and I'm really loving it": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian at Business of Women Sports Summit - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recalled his childhood days, sharing that he played several sports, including basketball, soccer, and American football. He posted a clip on X, stating that he played soccer since kindergarten and later switched to American football as he grew up.

"Why, Yes I did play sports growing up. A lot of soccer basically since kindergarten. My parents wouldn't let me play football until high school, which is really what I wanted to play. So I, played American football when I finally got to high school. I'm sure we can cut to a really amusing photo of me. I played basketball. I was not very good. Six foot five, wasted height," he said.

The 41-year-old mentioned that he didn’t engage in stick sports or tennis but has grown a deep passion for golf.

"I think that's it, I did not play any stick sports. I never played tennis. I am learning golf now and I'm really loving it. But not for me it was soccer, a little bit of basketball, and then finally what I really wanted, American football. But I peaked senior year of high school with a sack. It was in garbage time, but it doesn't matter, It was a great sack. Glad both my parents were there in the crowd to see it," he added.

Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams exchanged vows in 2017 shortly after the birth of their first daughter Olympia. They welcomed their younger daughter Adira River Ohanian in 2023.

The Reddit co-founder frequently takes his daughter, Olympia, to practice her golf swing and shares those moments with fans online.

