Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian has commented on Meta’s reported decision to ditch traditional fact-checkers in favor of an X-style community-driven approach. Ohanian praised the $409 billion-worth Elon Musk's (as per Forbes) social media platform X (formerly Twitter)'s approach to large-scale, decentralized fact-checking solutions like Community Notes.

The conversation around fact-checking has intensified as major social media platforms grapple with misinformation and content moderation challenges. Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, has reportedly stopped relying solely on fact-checking organizations and instead adopted a model similar to X’s Community Notes, where users contribute contextual clarifications on potentially misleading posts.

Ohanian, who co-founded Reddit, one of the internet’s most prominent community-driven platforms, sees this as a logical evolution. He argues that while objective truths exist, many topics fall into a gray area, making it nearly impossible for a centralized editorial team to effectively fact-check everything.

The 41-year-old pointed to Reddit’s structure, where semi-autonomous communities self-regulate and verify content, as an example of why crowdsourced moderation can succeed at scale.

"Community Notes was a really smart move by Twitter, and it actually doesn't surprise me if Facebook's followed suit. They effectively outsourced to the community. Fact-checking, in this modern era, there is a ton of gray. There are objective facts, yes, there are objective truths, but there is so much gray, and the ability of a crowdsourced solution to just create something at scale that works consistently is so much greater than the ability of any team of editors," Serena Williams' husband remarked in a video posted on X.

"Really, this was one of the founding principles of Reddit. It's one of the reasons why, by having these communities that are, you know, semi-autonomous on Reddit, we've allowed folks to effectively crowdsource what is, I think, a fool's errand to try to do yourself. You really just can't make anyone happy, and practically speaking, no team of editors can keep up with the speed of the internet," he added.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian supports bold take on Elon Musk’s influence in driving ambition among innovators

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian supported the notion that Elon Musk has significantly influenced the "level of ambition" among engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide.

Boyan Slat, CEO of The Ocean Cleanup, noted on X that Musk’s impact on entrepreneurs is often overlooked, crediting him with inspiring many founders and engineers.

"I think an underappreciated factor of Elon’s impact on the world is how he’s raised the level of ambition for so many founders and engineers. I wouldn’t be surprised if these second-order effects end up having an even greater impact on the world than his own businesses," Slat wrote.

Ohanian responded to Slat’s statement, posting:

"☝️ THIS."

In other news, Alexis Ohanian reached out to Elon Musk to share ideas following the latter's search for ways to tackle obesity in the U.S.

