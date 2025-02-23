Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends encouraging 3-word message to UVA women's basketball team ahead of Stanford clash

Serena Williams' husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, has once again shown his unwavering support for the University of Virginia. Ahead of the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team’s crucial matchup against the Stanford Cardinal on February 23, 2025, Ohanian delivered a powerful message of encouragement.

Ohanian’s deep-rooted connection to the University of Virginia extends beyond just words of support. In December 2024, he made headlines for donating $1 million to the Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball program. This historic contribution marked the largest single donation in the team’s history and the second-largest ever made to the university’s women’s athletics program.

The Virginia Cavaliers women’s basketball team has had an up-and-down 2024-25 season. As of February 23, 2025, they hold a 13-14 overall record, with a 5-10 mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC).

Their most recent outing on February 20 ended in a narrow 76-70 defeat against the California Golden Bears. Looking ahead, the Cavaliers are set to face Stanford Cardinal at home on February 23, followed by an away game against SMU Mustangs on February 27.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Alexis Ohanian encouraged the Cavaliers with a simple but motivational message, writing:

"Finish strong, Hoos!"

The 41-year-old's commitment to women’s sports has been evident throughout the years, from advocating for gender equality in athletics to using his platform to uplift female athletes. Now, as the Cavaliers approach the final stretch of their season, Ohanian is urging the team to finish strong.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian discussed his million-dollar donation to UVA women's basketball

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband and a 2005 UVA graduate Alexis Ohanian announced that he has contributed over $1 million to the University of Virginia's women's basketball program in late December 2024.

"It's probably the question I get the most often these days - When are you going to make moves in women's basketball? I am proud to support the women's program at my alma mater with this donation. It's time to bring the nation's best hoops talent to Charlottesville and win some championships in the next four years," Serena Williams' husband said during the announcement.

Beyond being married to 23-time Grand Slam singles winner Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian has made significant investments in female athletes like co-founding a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) team, Angel City FC, and launching Athlos, a startup dedicated to supporting women in track and field.

