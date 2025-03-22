Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends out powerful message for aspiring founders about the 'fear of getting embarrassed'

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared a powerful message to all those who are willing to step into entrepreneurship. The advice was specifically for the aspiring founders, apprehensive about releasing their product.

Alexis Ohanian has indeed gained prominence in the field of business. He co-founded the renowned social media platform Reddit in 2005 and currently leads a venture capital firm called 776. The firm majorly invests in early-stage businesses.

The Reddit co-founder recently shared a brief yet important piece of business advice online. Ohanian suggested the emerging founders not worry about the embarrassment but start the process since no one would care about the process initially.

"Founders: SHIP. Your fear of getting embarrassed isn't real—when you're starting out, no one cares!—you should be afraid of never shipping," he wrote on X.

Ohanian also holds major shares in the National Women's Soccer League's Angel City F.C. and TGL's Los Angeles Golf Club. Moreover, the golf team came close to the trophy but eventually lost to the New York Golf Club in the semifinals.

"Breaking out of early stage as a founder is simply about surviving—conserving cash": Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian

Alexis Ohanian at Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Image Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently shared equally valuable advice for founders in the early stages of their businesses. The 41-year-old emphasized that managing finances wisely is crucial for survival. He also highlighted that persistence often outperforms talent when others lose interest or stop engaging with customers.

"Breaking out of early stage as a founder is simply about surviving—conserving cash + continuing to improve the business the right way, every day. Persistence beats talent when talent gets bored, gives up, or just isn't able to stay relentlessly shipping + talking to customers," he wrote in a thread on X.

Ohanian added that many people lack that perseverance.

Most folks just don't have the stomach to ship something new every week, talk to customers, ship something new, talk to customers, over and over and over again.

Check out his X thread below:

Despite his business commitments, the tech entrepreneur and investor takes ample time from his schedule for his family. He has also shared previously how he manages to be a good father with his business endeavors.

Ohanian married 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams in 2017, shortly before welcoming their elder daughter, Olympia. Moreover, their younger daughter, Adira, was born in 2023.

