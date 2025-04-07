Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sends sweet message to Paige Bueckers after her fairytale NCAA basketball championship win

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian sent a sweet congratulatory message to Paige Bueckers after the UConn Huskies won the NCAA basketball championship 82-59 over defending champions South Carolina in Tampa Bay on Sunday, April 6.

Bueckers started with the UConn Huskies in 2020. After a heartbreaking loss in the 2022 championship game, she suffered from an ACL tear that sidelined her for the 2023 season. The win brought a fitting end to Buecker's career who had fought her way into the Final Four but fallen short three times before the 2025 season began.

Her teammate Azzi Fudd earned the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four honor. Sports reporter Hailey Sutton took to X to share a clip of Bueckers and Fudd sharing an emotional embrace after the game and commented:

"Paige Bueckers & Azzi Fudd emotional after winning the national championship. Both have been thru so much in their careers. Special [white heart emoji]"

Ohanian re-shared the clip and sent a heartfelt message to Bueckers:

"What an ending for @paigebeuckers1 - you deserve it!!"

The UConn Huskies brought an end to their 9-year championship drought by winning their 12th national title on Sunday.

Ohanian is a supporter and an investor in women's sports. He regularly follows women's basketball and had previously credited Caitlin Clarke for the rising March Madness viewership of the women's sports.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian extended an open invitation to Caitlin Clark for dinner

Serena Williams(right) with husband Alexis Ohanian(left) at the 2025 TGL presented by SoFi.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had backed women athletes by sharing a graph on X on March 16. The graph showed the viewership of the 2024 NCAA women's final game as 18.9 million as against the men's 14.8 million. The Reddit co-founder also highlighted Caitlin Clark's contribution to the increasing popularity of women's sports.

In a previous post on March 9, Ohanian had re-shared a clip from Clarke's Eli Manning Show appearance. In the clip, the WNBA's Fever star expressed her desire to have dinner with the 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams.

Ohanian extended an open invitation to Clark and wrote:

"C’mon now there’s an open invitation at our home!"

Ohanian had also clapped back at critics later in March who believed that the WNBA would lose its popularity after Clark graduated.

Ohanian often expresses his views on the potential of women's sports and athletes and backs it with investments including in WNSL's Angel City FC.

