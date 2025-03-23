Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes pride in women's college basketball proving critics wrong who predicted post-Caitlin Clark decline

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian lauded women's college basketball while he slammed critics who claimed that the sport would lose popularity after player Caitlin Clark graduated. The star used to play for the Iowa Hawkeyes before getting picked to play for the Indiana Fevers in the WNBA in 2024.

The Reddit co-founder who has been a loud advocate for the development of women's sports, highlighted how even though Clark has been a player par excellence and has brought a wide number of eyeballs to the sport- it was pointless to say that the women's college basketball will die out after her graduation.

He took to X (formerly Twitter) to reply to a report by the digital media outlet Togethxr founded by athletes Alex Morgan, Chloe Kim, Simone Manuel, and Sue Bird to change the way women's sport is viewed; that discussed the increasing women's basketball viewership in detail. Ohanian also used this as an opportunity to hit back at people doubting the sport's future after Clark.

"But.... but.... all those dudes online told me everyone would stop watching after CC graduated," he wrote.

As per Sports Business Journal, ESPN networks are witnessing the best season of women's college since 2008, averaging 280,000 viewers across ESPN, ABC, ESPN2, and ESPNU (87 games).

Ohanian along with his wife Serena have always looked for opportunities to contribute towards the upliftment of women in sports. They both own the NWSL Angel City FC and have also taken significant initiatives individually.

The tech mogul also made an impactful investment in his alma mater for the development of their women's basketball program.

Alexis Ohanian gives a multi-year transformational gift to his alma mater UVA

Alexis Ohanian along with wife Serena Williams - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian made a significant donation to his alma mater, the University of Virginia (UVA) for the development of their women's basketball program. This was done to motivate more women to take up the sport without thinking about the financial constraints that it incurs.

The school calls this a "multi-year transformational gift" that has the potential to transform the lives of hundreds of female athletes. In an interview with ESPN, the entrepreneur said:

"Starting Angel City and seeing the wave of investment in women's sports really has been inspiring. Women's basketball has popped up constantly on my radar, and lots of folks have been asking me about it. It's my alma mater. I am in New York a lot for work and I live in Florida, so Charlottesville is an easy stop in between, so I'll be catching quite a few games."

Serena Williams also recently invested in the first WNBA team from Toronto, named Toronto Tempo along with Larry Tanenbaum.

