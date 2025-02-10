Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian share sweet selfies with daughter Olympia as they soak in Super Bowl 2025 atmosphere

Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian shared happy selfies from the stands at the Super Bowl LIX with one of them featuring daughter Olympia. Williams was also one of the surprise performers at the highly-anticipated Halftime Show.

Taking to Instagram, Ohanian shared a delightful selfie from the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, with his seven-year-old daughter Olympia.

Alexis Ohanian's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @alexisohanian)

Williams also shared a selfie on Instagram in which she pouted and looked stunning with minimal makeup.

Trending

Serena Williams' Instagram Story. (Instagram @serenawilliams)

On Sunday, February 9, 2025, the Philadelphia Eagles secured their second Super Bowl title by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts delivered an outstanding performance to earn the MVP award.

The Chiefs, who were aiming for an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory, struggled throughout the game and were unable to overcome a 24-0 halftime deficit. This victory avenged the Eagles' previous Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs two years prior.

However, one of the biggest talking points of the event turned out to be the tennis legend Williams. She pulled up on the stage for a surprise cameo during the Halftime Show and wreaked havoc online.

Tennis world reacts to Serena Williams' surprise performance during the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Serena Williams performs during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show - Source: Getty

Several tennis personalities reacted to Serena Williams' cameo during Kendrick Lamar's performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. The tennis legend had showed up at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana before the event and shared a Reel of her running on the field.

Her husband Alexis Ohanian had also shared posts on social media which confirmed their attendance at the event. However, no one had expected Williams to turn up on the stage and crip walk during Lamar's performance of his Grammy-winning 'Not Like Us.'

Naomi Osaka took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote:

"Oh nooooo 😭😭😭"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Serena's sister Venus shared a post about her performance and wrote:

"You did that!!! 💙✨ @serenawilliams"

Expand Tweet

Coco Gauff, Eugenie Bouchard, Alexander Zverev, and even Williams' ex-coach Rennae Stubbs complimented the American for her cameo.

Williams also shared several behind-the-scenes clips of the performance. She was one of the standout moments of the event—defending Taylor Swift from boos in the stadium and stealing the spotlight with her smooth crip walk on stage in a brief but memorable performance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas