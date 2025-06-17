Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable glimpse into their lives: Daughter Olympia rocks braids, Adira cozes up with sister & more

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, has shared endearing images of him preparing breakfast with his two daughters, Olympia and Adira. Reddit co-founder and entrepreneur Ohanian regularly uses his social media platforms to showcase his children's skills and emphasize the importance of family.

In particular, Ohanian posts about how he and his eldest daughter, Olympia, 7, share similar interests. In the past, the father-daughter pair has been pictured making pancakes, fishing, baking, playing golf, and collecting sports memorabilia. Ohanian has also included Olympia in his business ventures - she's part of the investor group that owns the Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC).

The family is on vacation in Europe. Ohanian posted a series of images on his Instagram Stories, showing Olympia and Adira playing together, and pictures of him cooking pancakes and eggs. He also posted the photos to his X account and captioned them with a complaint about European cooking methods:

"When is someone gonna make the cooking contest show where you put Americans in a European kitchen and watch them navigate induction stoves and the metric system"

Alexis Ohanian IG Story | Source: Alexis Ohanian Instagram/@alexisohanian

Serena Williams and Ohanian first met in 2015 in Rome and got engaged a year later at the same venue. They were married on November 16, 2017.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian believe daughter Olympia has a future in golf

Athlos NYC - Source: Getty

Alongside cooking with her father, Olympia has shown early promise as a golfer. Tiger Woods gave her a set of clubs while he was discussing Ohanian and Serena Williams' involvement in his Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) venture, which led to the LAGC investment and Olympia becoming the youngest ever owner of a sports team.

Just before TGL's inaugural event, Ohanian revealed that Olympia has taken up golf and, given her illustrious sporting genes, was progressing nicely. He posted an image of them on the golf course on Instagram, with the message:

"Every morning with her is precious. Especially Sundays. This Daddy Caddy needs to get her some new clubs soon cuz she's growing out of the gift from Uncle Tiger. Can't wait to take her to her first @tglgolf match this January."

Serena Williams is also not shy about sharing social media photos of her daughters. They've accompanied their mum on photoshoots and a range of different pastimes.

