Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares adorable update on important gift he gave to daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared an update on the gift he bought for his daughters Olympia and Adira. He shared an adorable image of his baby daughter Adira enjoying the gift.

Ohanian took to X On February 16, to share an image of a San Francisco sourdough writing:

"Girls have never had sourdough before — I’ll report back! Love this surprise and delight"

Recently, on February 18, he posted an update. Ohanian shared an image of his youngest daughter Adira taking a bite of the SF sourdough. He captioned the post:

"Update: the girls loved the SF sourdough."

Ohanian regularly shares updates about the delicious treats he offers his daughters. The 41-year-old entrepreneur usually makes pancakes for them for breakfast and recently turned to Buerre.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reflects on future of social media that will be consumed by his daughters Olympia and Adira

Serena Williams, her husband Alexis Ohanian, and their daughter Olympia - Source: Getty

Alexis Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit and a prominent tech investor, has long been at the forefront of digital innovation. Beyond his professional success, Ohanian is also known for his family life with tennis legend Serena Williams.

The couple married in November 2017, a few months after welcoming their first daughter, Olympia, in September of that year. While Williams continued competing professionally until the 2022 US Open, she later stepped into a new chapter, giving birth to their second daughter, Adira, in August 2023.

Now, as parents and business leaders, both Ohanian and Williams are deeply invested in shaping a better future—one that their daughters can thrive in. Captioning a post where he reflected on social media trends with Jay Shetty, he wrote:

"Social media 2.0 won’t be about likes or views—it’ll be building real connections with others. Talked to @jayshetty about how the next generation of consumer social will be about connecting with your *actual* friends. (s/o @airbudswidget). The future I’m working on is one my daughters deserve: authentic, human, and meaningful."

Ohanian noted the critical role young women play in shaping online culture.

"When I look at the next generation of consumer social, and every app starts with teen girls, college-age girls. They drive all online culture and adoption. You look at Instagram's success, TikTok success, you look at Snap's [Snapchat's] success. It's the same story," he said in the clip.

In other news, Ohanian was recently spotted watching the TGL match between Los Angeles Golf Club and Atlanta Drive. He was at the event with his wife Serena Williams and their daughter Olympia.

