Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares powerful message about being authentic instead of 'playing a character' online

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a strong message about having an offline personality in the latest update. He is the co-founder of Reddit and has become a household name in the business world.

Ohanian frequently shares his thoughts on business ideas, vintage video games, women's sports, his personal life, and several other things on his X handle. However, most recently, he shared a powerful message about how people should be genuine and actual not just in their online presence but offline too.

The 41-year-old highlighted the controversy between people sharing their thoughts online boldly; however, not having the same guts while having a conversation face-to-face. He wrote:

"Aspire to speak online the way you do offline. Too many folks play a character on here but don’t even have the same pitch when they speak face-to-face—let alone the same words and smoke," wrote Serena Williams' husband.

A few days ahead of this, Ohanian shared some valuable piece of advice for the founders on his X handle. The Entrepreneur co-founded Reddit in 2005 and later started a venture capital firm called 776. The American, drawing from his experience, shared powerful advice for the businessmen and founders, as he wrote on X:

"Founders: SHIP. Your fear of getting embarrassed isn't real—when you're starting out, no one cares!—you should be afraid of never shipping," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, reveals the career he would have chosen if not for Reddit

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently opened up about the career path he would have chosen if he had not founded Reddit. He said that if he hadn't walked out of the Law School Admission test and walked into a waffle house, he would have been a lawyer today. Reflecting on this decision, he shared a video on X, saying:

“If I hadn’t walked out of that LSAT and into a Waffle House and had that epiphany that I wanted to be an entrepreneur and that ultimately led me to start up Reddit. I guess I would have stayed in the LSAT and I would have been a lawyer,” Serena Williams' husband said.

He further said that he would have been an immigration lawyer, as he is the son of an undocumented immigrant.

“I was thinking about doing immigration law. I am the son of an undocumented immigrant and I really liked this idea, I think it was a romanticized idea of being a lawyer to help people become citizens of this great country. I don’t know if I would have been very good at it but I think I’d have figured it out, I guess, as a lawyer,” he added.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian met each other in Rome in 2015, and after being in a relationship for two years, they got married in 2017. The couple currently have two daughters, Olympian Ohanian and Adira River Ohanian.

