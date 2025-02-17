Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares his feelings about receiving love from San Francisco over his WNBA merch

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, expressed his gratitude for the love he received while advocating for women's sports, as he roamed around the San Francisco streets in WNBA merch. Ohanian recently joined forces with Alex Morgan and other sporting greats to invest in Scoreplay, which hosted a Tech Summit in SF over the weekend.

In a post on X on Sunday, he expressed gratitude to his fans in San Francisco for the warm reception as he rocked WNBA merch on the streets.

"So much love walking these streets of SF the last few days! Must be my @WNBA merch but fr thank you all," he wrote.

This comes just days after he posted a mirror selfie in a plush hoodie, while also tributing his daughters, Olympia and Adira, as per his Instagram post on Jan. 26, 2025. The black hoodie from Playa Society featured 'WNBA' written in red.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently hinted at inviting Zendaya to the 2025 Athlos

Serena Williams' husband at the Fanatics Super Bowl Party - (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian co-invested in the National Women's Soccer League, Angel City FC, in 2020. Later, he and Natalie Portman sold the football club to Bob Iger and Willow Bay for $250 million in September 2024. He then focussed on his new venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six, and later introduced the women-only track and field event, Seven Seven Six Invitational, popular as 'Athlos'.

The inaugural event in September 2024 witnessed several female athletes in contention for the prize money, six times that of the Diamond League, with the winner walking away with $60,000. As he geared up for the 2025 edition, he expressed his wish to invite the iconic actress Zendaya after Zoe Hobbs wished for the same.

In an interview with Katelyn Hutchinson, the New Zealand sprinter revealed she would like Zendaya to do her documentary.

"Zendaya would be really nice. Lowkey, she already know how to be a tennis player, she might as well run track too," she said.

Ohanian echoed her sentiments and agreed to bring the $30 million-worth actress (per Celebrity Net Worth) as a special guest in 2025 Athlos.

"First step is getting Zendaya to ATHLOS 2025... @zoe__hobbs I gotchu."

Ohanian recently invested in the start-up company, ScorePlay, which raised $13 million in Series A round. The business offers to automate sports organizations' media workflow and grow the brands.

