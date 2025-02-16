Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian hints at inviting $30-million worth Zendaya to attend Athlos 2025

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, has hinted at the possibility of convincing Zendaya to make an appearance at Athlos 2025 in order to fulfill an athlete's wish. The Reddit co-founder organized the inaugural edition of the women's only track and field event last year, which proved to be a resounding success.

New Zealand sprinter Zoe Hobbs, who competed in Athlos last year, recently appeared for an interview with Katelyn Hutchinson. When asked about which actor she would want to play her in a documentary, Hobbs was quick to pick Zendaya. Hutchinson pointed out that the Emmy-winning actress might as well try her hand at running track after her recent stint as a tennis player.

"Zendaya would be really nice," Hobbs said.

"Lowkey, she already know how to be a tennis player, she might as well run track too," Hutchinson replied.

Alexis Ohanian promptly expressed his desire to make Zoe Hobbs' wish come true, playfully suggesting that the first step would be to get Zendaya, who is worth $30 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, to attend this year's edition of Athlos.

"First step is getting Zendaya to ATHLOS 2025... @zoe__hobbs I gotchu," Ohanian posted.

Zendaya took on the role of a tennis player in the critically acclaimed film 'Challengers,' which Serena Williams enjoyed, even though she disclosed that the ending left her "wanting more."

"The amount of pressure, the microscope that they were under" - Zendaya on being impressed by Venus and Serena Williams

Serena and Venus Williams - Source: Getty

Zendaya has admitted that, before starring in 'Challengers,' her tennis knowledge was limited to Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Roger Federer, but she was still in awe of the Williams sisters.

In a 2024 interview with Vogue, the Emmy-winning actress expressed her admiration for how Venus and Serena Williams handled themselves despite the pressure and "microscope" they were under, especially as Black female players.

"The story, the amount of pressure, the microscope that they were under, the loneliness they must have felt—because it’s already lonely to be a tennis player, but to be a Black female tennis player, I can’t imagine," Zendaya said.

"Like, we’re going to put you in a very stressful, anxiety-inducing situation where you have to compete and there are millions of people watching,” she added. "And you have to win…and be nice about it."

Zendaya was also delighted by the 23-time Grand Slam champion's positive reaction to the movie after being "nervous" for her to see it, hailing Williams as the "best of the best."

