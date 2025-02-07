Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares a glimpse of daughter Olympia engrossed in gaming on a limited edition ModRetro console

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has expressed his delight at their seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, for diving into the world of retro gaming. Ohanian shared a picture of Olympia enjoying the Spider-Man 2 game on her limited-edition ModRetro handheld console.

For those unfamiliar, ModRetro is a company founded by Oculus creator Palmer Luckey, which specializes in high-quality retro gaming hardware. Its flagship device, the Chromatic, allows players to experience the classic Game Boy and Game Boy Color cartridges while also supporting new titles developed by them.

Ohanian's admiration for the Chromatic is well-documented on social media, where he often shares glimpses of his retro gaming adventures. In one memorable instance, Ohanian highlighted his parents' excitement over the console, affectionately calling them "Boomers" as they explored its features.

Moreover, he eagerly anticipated Olympia’s reaction upon receiving a limited edition ModRetro Chromatic, emphasizing how gaming continues to bridge the generation gap in his family and brings everybody together.

On February 6, 2025, Alexis Ohanian delighted his followers by posting an Instagram story of Olympia enjoying Spider-Man 2 on her custom ModRetro during a car ride.

"Spider-Man 2 @modretro," Ohanian wrote.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares how video games sparked his idea for Reddit

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, revealed that a video game played a pivotal role in shaping his entrepreneurial path, ultimately leading to the creation of Reddit.

In December 2023, Ohanian took to X (formerly Twitter) to share that the 1993 classic Doom—along with David Kushner's book Masters of Doom: How Two Guys Created an Empire and Transformed Pop Culture—served as major inspirations behind Reddit's inception.

"My parents wouldn't let me buy this game...😏 But it still managed to change my life because it got me hooked on learning to code so I could build my own games... Starting with mods... Years later I read Masters of Doom and decided I could start a tech company, too: @Reddit", Serena Williams' husband wrote.

In other news, Alexis Ohanian revealed how he introduced their seven-year-old daughter, Olympia, to the value of teamwork through the X-Men arcade game. Posting on X, he shared a photo of Olympia playing the iconic 1992 Konami classic, where players take on the roles of X-Men heroes to fight against Magneto and his Brotherhood of Evil Mutants.

