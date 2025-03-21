Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares Lewis Hamilton's post celebrating first F1 pole with Ferrari

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared Lewis Hamilton's latest post celebrating his first F1 pole with Ferrari on Friday. The seven-time World Champion had a shaky start to his Ferrari campaign but has bounced back in scintillating fashion.

Back in 2024, Hamilton announced that he would be joining Ferrari for the 2025 season, a news which sent shockwaves throughout the world of sports. However, the much-awaited debut, which the world waited for with bated breath, didn't go as planned for the seven-time F1 champion as he finished in 10th place at the Australian Grand Prix.

With many doubts looming about whether he made the right move or not, the Brit, as he has on many occasions, proved his naysayers wrong by claiming the pole position for the Sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix with a staggering 1:30.849 time. He will be locking out the front row alongside his rival, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen.

Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram to share some images from his landmark day and also wrote a heartfelt message to celebrate his success. He also expressed his excitement for the Sprint race. He wrote in a caption,

"POLE 💥 MEGA result. From lap one the car just came alive !! The team has done a great job since the last race and hard work pays off. Still work to do, and I can’t wait to go again, especially in front of this crowd. The energy is always incredible. The real test is tomorrow ANDIAMO ~"

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian, who is a huge admirer of Lewis Hamilton, shared the Brit's aforementioned post on his Instagram stories.

A screenshot of Alexis Ohanian's Instagram story - Source: Instagram@alexisohanian

This is not the first time Serena Williams' husband has shown his support for the 40-year-old via his Instagram.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows support for Lewis Hamilton after the Brit made a bold statement about being 'built different'

Lewis Hamilton and Serena Williams at The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion

In his recent interview with TIME magazine, Lewis Hamilton boldly claimed that he couldn't be compared to anybody as he was the only Black driver in F1's history. He also felt he couldn't be compared to any other 40-year-old driver in the sport's history and expressed his hunger to embellish his legacy with more accolades.

"Don’t ever compare me to anybody else. I’m the first and only Black driver that’s ever been in this sport. I’m built different. I’ve been through a lot. I’ve had my own journey. You can’t compare me to another 40-year-old, past or present, Formula One driver in history. Because they are nothing like me. I’m hungry, driven, don’t have a wife and kids. I’m focused on one thing, and that’s winning. That’s my No. 1 priority."

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared these quotes on his Instagram story and added an emoji, seemingly showing his support for the Brit legend.

Hamilton and Williams share a good friendship and the latter once claimed that the former should be a nine-time World champion instead of seven.

