Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shares viral video on Costco membership prices, says we are officially in a recession

Tennis ace Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shared a viral video on Twitter stating that rising Costco membership prices are a telltale sign that the US economy is under a recession.

Ohanian shared a video in which a guy is seen giving a Costco membership card to a girl during a university basketball game. After flipping the card over, the girl seemed presumably surprised to see the Costco membership price.

Taking the girl's reaction into account, Ohanian said it is official that the American economy is reeling under a recession.

"It's official. We're in a recession. Costco membership Flex is a telltale sign," Alexis Ohanian tweeted.

Alexis Ohanian backs Serena Williams to the hilt

Alexis Olympia Ohanian and Alexis Ohanian cheering for Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open.

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in Rome in 2015 while staying at the same hotel.

The two welcomed a daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., on September 1, 2017 and on November 16, 2017, the couple tied the knot in New Orleans.

Ohanian backed Williams to the hilt on many occasions. In a latest congratulatory message, Ohanian applauded his wife after the tennis ace received the Portrait of a Nation award.

The 2022 Portrait of a Nation award was bestowed upon Serena Williams and her sister Venus Williams. Along with them, those honored included Marian Wright Edelman, José Andrés, Clive Davis, Ava DuVernay, and Dr Anthony Fauci.

The award honors people who have had a particularly significant influence on American society and is housed at the Smithsonian's Art Museum in Washington, DC. The new commissions have joined over 23,000 permanent portraits already on display featuring Spike Lee, Aretha Franklin, Frida Kahlo, and Abraham Lincoln.

Williams has expressed in the past on how motherhood affected her tennis career. Speaking at an event hosted by actor Bradley Cooper for the History Channel, Williams said once Olympia was born, it had become difficult for her to to play tennis and she frequently lost. She went on to say that she had dedicated her "entire life" to tennis and that it was finally time for her to invest in something new.

Serena confessed that she always wanted to stop playing the game while she was at her best and spend time with her family and daughter. Ohanian, Venus Williams, and Olympia were in attendance cheering for Serena during her final competitive match at the US Open earlier in the year.

Serena Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam titles, sailed to the third round, beating Danka Kovinic and world No. 2 Anett Kontaveit in the process, but fell at the third round hurdle losing to Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

