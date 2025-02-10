Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian shocked by New Orleans food as they indulge in beignets during Chiefs vs Eagles Super Bowl

Serena Williams and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, gorged on some sugary Beignets as they checked into New Orleans for the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday. Williams wasn’t just there to attend the Super Bowl, she also made a cameo at the Halftime show alongside Kendrick Lamar.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion and a legend of the sport, appeared to love the sugary treats before she headed to the Caesers Superdome for her performance.

On Instagram, the American tennis GOAT shared a video of her enjoying the Beignets, a form of deep-fried French pastries coated with mounds of powdered sugar, in what appeared to be a lively cafe.

Serena Williams enjoying a Beignet. Source: Screengrab from Serena Williams's Instagram story

Ohanian, the co-founder of Reddit, was stunned by the food, as he shared an image of his tray that had a bunch of Beignets, some coffee and orange juice. He took to social media platform X and captioned his post:

Trending

“This town 🫨”

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams and Ohanian later headed to the stadium for the Super Bowl final between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams stole the Halftime show when she made a cameo during Kendrick Lamar’s performance and did the Crip Walk during her rendition of 'Not Like Us'.

The snippet of Williams’ performance garnered millions of views, as the Eagles went on to beat the Chiefs for the Super Bowl title.

Serena Williams sends a message of support after Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl

Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl. Source: Getty

Serena Williams broke the internet with her incredible dance moves, and she won hearts aplenty as she sent a message of support to American singer Taylor Swift. The 14-time Grammy winner was in attendance to cheer on her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Some sections of the crowd booed Swift when she was shown on the big screen and she was visibly surprised by the reaction. Williams jumped to Swift’s defense and wrote her a heartfelt note.

“I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!” she wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Williams stated last year that she was a fan of Swift’s music and had attended the Era Tour last year. This was Olympia’s first concert and both Williams and Ohanian expressed their admiration for Swift, with the latter saying it was going to be “very hard to top.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas