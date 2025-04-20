Serena Williams & husband Alexis Ohanian show off freshly picked bright red strawberries from their home farm

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian have shared images of strawberries picked fresh from their Florida farm. 23-time Major singles champion Serena Williams keeps a relatively low profile on social media compared to her husband, Ohanian. The Reddit founder and serial entrepreneur is active on several platforms and often posts about the couple's glamorous lifestyle.

Ohanian and Williams have had a family farm since 2021, and they keep chickens and grow fruit and vegetables. The farm also houses their daughter Olympia's pony, Daisy, which they bought for her in 2022. Williams has talked about eating a mainly plant-based diet and growing her own food on the farm.

The couple both shared their strawberry images on social media. First, Serena posted to her Instagram stories a picture of the delicious fruit, captioned:

"FRESH. FROM. OUR. FARM"

Serena Williams IG Story | Source: Serena Williams Instagram/@serenawillliams

Then, Alexis Ohanian posted an image to his X (formerly Twitter) account with a simple two-word message :

"Freshly snipped"

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian are involved in several sporting business ventures together. They both form part of the investment group that owns the Los Angeles Golf Club, one of the teams taking part in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new TGL golf venture. 7-year-old daughter Olympia is also part of the group.

Serena Williams enjoys time spent on her farm and uses its produce for cooking

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals - Source: Getty

In February this year, Williams revealed how much she enjoyed being on the family farm on her Instagram account, telling her 18 million followers:

"Rare footage of me at my farm, where I am just picking the meringue, umm things off their trees, I don't know what they are called. I do a lot of cooking, I make lots of teas from leaves, I dehydrate things, and I am like a little bit of a, I don't know, naturalist. But I don't really talk about it a lot."

In 2011, Williams suffered a pulmonary embolism and a hematoma. As a result, she moved to a plant-based diet. She told Women's Health magazine in 2021 that her food philosophy had changed:

"Eat to live. Don't live to eat. I want to have a healthy lifestyle, so [I'm eating] a lot of greens and mostly plant-based lately-just super healthy stuff."

Serena Williams remains one of tennis's foremost icons. Her 23 Major singles titles are a record in the Open Era, and she's the only player to have achieved a career Grand Slam in both singles and doubles.

