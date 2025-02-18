Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows off $70M-worth NBA superstar's collectible he got from All-Star weekend

Alexis Ohanian, the husband of tennis icon Serena Williams, has taken to social media to show off a recent purchase from the NBA All-Stars weekend. Ohanian, a basketball fan and investor posted an image of a toy version of Bucks superstar Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo, who is valued at $70 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), is currently sidelined with a calf injury. As a result, he did not play any part in the eventful All-Stars basketball festival at the Chase Center in San Francisco this year. The giant did however make an impressive entrance, flanked by his two sons Liam, 5, and Maverick, 3, who came out dressed as their father.

Ohanian took to his Instagram account to post an image of a doll he bought at the event. The doll is dressed in the Bucks' colors, and "Milwaukee 34" is printed on its jersey. Enamored with his new toy, Ohanian posted:

"Brought back @giannis_an34 @ ghostwrite from All Star"

Alexis Ohanian Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/alexisohanian/?hl=en)

Antetokounmpo reacted to this with a set of emojis.

Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/stories/giannis_an34/3570325344563675312/

Antetokounmpo continues to light up the NBA with record-breaking performances. In January the 30-year-old achieved a 26-game streak of at least 20 points scored with 50% or better success shooting from the field. That's the longest streak in NBA history. In the same month, he made his 432nd career double-double, passing legend Kareen Abdul-Jabbar as the Bucks' most prolific double-double maker.

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian, and Gianni Antetokounmpo are friends and joint investors

Opening Ceremony - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 0 - Source: Getty

At the All-Star game, Antetokounmpo and Ohanian shared posts concerning Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant. Morant had suggested Antetokounmpo join him in the NBA Slam Dunk contest, to which the Bucks player replied:

"If you do it, I'll do it with you. 100%"

Ohanian couldn't resist joining in - posting a GIF of Antetokounmpo dunking at a previous All-Star event:

Alexis Ohanian and his wife Serena Williams have a financial interest in several sporting endeavors. They are major investors in Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's fledgling TGL venture, and Ohanian is also the principal owner of Angel City FC. Serena Williams holds a minority stake in the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Ohanian, who was once touted by Forbes as "the Mayor of the Internet", is a basketball enthusiast, and has put his considerable wealth and expertise into the game. He made a multi-year donation to the University of Virginia (UVA) women's basketball program, reportedly the largest in the team's history.

Ohanian spoke to 29News and talked about his love for basketball and how he intends to improve the women's college game and attract top talent to Charlottesville:

“I'm feeling the energy, loud, excited arena. UVA women’s basketball has such an amazing legacy. With one door closing with Tony Bennett and the great work he did here, I felt this door open for the women’s program.“I said what will it take to be able to bring home a championship in the next few years."

Ohanian has yet to get involved in the men's game. His relationship with Antetokounmpo might change that. Antetokounmpo is also an investor in the Tiger Woods-Rory Mcilroy golf experiment, which might invite future collaborations.

