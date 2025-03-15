Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian shows support for golf's Collin Morikawa after painful miss at The Players Championship

Serena Williams' husband and co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian responded to PGA sensation Collin Morikawa's close hole-in-one at The Players Championship. Morikawa came close to an ace on the legendary 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass.

In the second round of The Players Championship, World No. 4 Morikawa almost recorded a hole-in-one on the 17th hole on TPC Sawgrass at Ponte Vedra, Florida. His drive came inches short of the cup, missing an ace by mere inches. The close shave happened just two days after his caddie, JJ Jakovac, made history by acing the same hole during the caddie competition.

Responding to the electrifying moment, Ohanian took X and expressed his support for Morikawa.

"Keep that energy up, Collin!!" Serena Williams' husband wrote.

As The Players Championship continues, all eyes are on Morikawa, who finds himself well-placed going into the weekend, only two shots behind co-leaders Min Woo Lee and Akshay Bhatia, alongside Rory McIlroy and Alex Smalley.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian reacted to Collin Morikawa & Tommy Fleetwood's hilariously recreating viral TikTok trend

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian during Sportico's event in New York (Source: Getty Images)

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to a viral TikTok trend recreated by Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) stars Collin Morikawa and Tommy Fleetwood.

In November 2024, Morikawa and Fleetwood joined the popular "camera flip" trend, and the video was shared on LAGC’s official social media. The trend involved sharing an opinion before accidentally flipping the camera to reveal the real source. In LAGC’s version, Fleetwood was seen golfing as a caption claimed that ESPN analysts picked LAGC as the top TGL team. The camera then flipped to Morikawa, who reacted with a hilariously startled expression.

Ohanian responded to the video, writing:

"NO NOTES."

Ohanian is a keen sports investor, and the golfer is one of the focal players on Ohanian's Los Angeles Golf Club (LAGC) in the tech-fronted TGL league co-founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

LAGC has a celebrity lineup, including Morikawa, Fleetwood, Justin Rose, and Sahith Theegala, with sponsorship from Serena Williams, their children Olympia and Adira River, Venus Williams, and A-list investors such as Giannis Antetokounmpo and Alex Morgan.

LAGC made a strong debut in its inaugural TGL season, starting with a 12-1 win over Tiger Woods' Jupiter Links Golf Club and a 6-2 victory against Boston Common Golf. After a 5-6 loss to Atlanta Drive GC, they bounced back with a 5-4 win over New York Golf Club. Most recently, LAGC defeated Bay Golf Club 5-3, securing the top seed in the TGL playoffs.

