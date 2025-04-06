Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian swells with pride over daughter Olympia’s "sweet" gesture after her big catch at fishing trip

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently gave fans a glimpse into a heartwarming father-daughter fishing trip with his seven-year-old daughter Olympia. The tech entrepreneur shared the adorable outdoor bonding session, which featured a bit of beginner’s luck, some impressive catches, and a big dose of compassion from little Olympia, who insisted on setting her fish free.

Ohanian, known just as much for his hands-on parenting as for his business acumen, has always embraced family time with Olympia. Whether it’s cooking pancake breakfast or playing golf, he’s been vocal about making fatherhood his top priority.

This fishing trip was no different. Not only did it allow the pair to disconnect from the hustle of everyday life, but it also gave followers a glimpse of Olympia’s gentle spirit and uncanny angling luck.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on April 5, 2025, Ohanian celebrated a successful day by the water. He seemed both impressed and amused at how quickly Olympia managed to reel in a fish, marveling at her beginner’s luck — a common joke among anglers when kids outfish adults in record time.

"Caught a snook off the dock! Three catfish today, too. Olympia caught the first one in about 3 minutes—why does it always happen like this?" Serena Williams' husband wrote.

In a follow-up tweet, he highlighted Olympia’s compassion for animals, as she chose to release her catch rather than keep it.

"Olympia immediately made us throw her catfish back — sweet girl," he added.

Serena Williams and husband Alexis Ohanian shared a glimpse of his fun family cooking session with daughters Olympia and Adira

In Picture: Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian and daughter Olympia during the Athlos NYC (Source: Getty)

Serena Williams's husband, Alexis Ohanian, was seen preparing pork as his older daughter, Olympia, eagerly sampled the dish, while Williams documented the lively kitchen moment. In a recent video shared on X, Ohanian showcased a family cooking session where he shredded pork with gloved hands as his wife filmed the scene.

Olympia, clearly excited, made multiple grabs for the savory meat straight from the foil container. The 41-year-old tech mogul also clarified in the post that the cut wasn’t pork ‘butt’ as some might think, but actually from the shoulder.

"Prepping pork butt (which is actually shoulder—who named this?!) for the fam. Featuring: Olympia taste-testing straight from the serving plate, Serena documenting the madness, Adira just enjoying the the moment... and one very hopeful dog lol," Ohanian wrote.

In another culinary moment, Alexis Ohanian treated his daughters Olympia and Adira to a nostalgic breakfast by whipping up classic hamburger-shaped pancakes.

