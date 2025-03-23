Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian recently took a playful jab at his father and stepmother while highlighting the cherished morning routine he enjoys with his daughters, Olympia and Adira. Alexis' father, Chris Ohanian, is a successful business owner who established Infinity Global Travel, a travel company based in Taneytown, Maryland, back in 1998.

Ad

Williams and Alexis Ohanian first met in 2015 at the Cavalieri Hotel in Rome, when the tennis legend was in the city for the Italian Open. A year later, in 2016, they got engaged at the same hotel.

Serena Williams gave birth to their eldest daughter, Olympia Ohanian, on September 1, 2017 and the couple got married on November 16, 2017, at the Contemporary Arts Center in New Orleans. Their youngest daughter, Adira River Ohanian, was born in August 2023.

Ad

Trending

Recently, Alexis Ohanian, 41, took to social media to humorously reflect on his role as a father. He shared that his Sunday mornings now start as early as 7 am, making pancakes for his daughters and getting them ready for the day, while his parents are still leisurely "waking up."

"Growing up is being the 41 year old making Sunday breakfast at 7am, feeding your kids, playing with them, cleaning up—all while your retired dad + step mom are still "waking up" to come over. What a life ! 😂 ," Ohanian posted on X.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ohanian also fondly recalled that when he was a kid, he did not have a "concept" of a Sunday morning as he wrote:

"I really had no concept of Sunday morning as a kid. It was just television / videogames and dad's pancakes," he added.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexis Ohanian has previously shared that he and his eldest daughter, Olympia, have a delightful Sunday tradition of making pancakes and creating pancake art together. They also enjoy fishing, playing video games, collecting sports cards and bonding over their shared love for golf.

"Was thinking about doing immigration law, I am the son of an undocumented immigrant" - Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian on career he would have chosen if not for Reddit

Alexis Ohanian pictured at an event in 2024 [Image Source: Getty Images]

Last month, Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian had revealed the career path he would have pursued if he had not founded Reddit.

Ad

Ohanian shared that he had walked out of his Law School Admission Test (LSAT) and ended up at a Waffle House, where he got the idea to start his own company. He stated that if he had not left the exam, Reddit would never have been created.

“If I hadn’t walked out of that LSAT and into a Waffle House and had that epiphany that I wanted to be an entrepreneur and that ultimately led me to start up Reddit. I guess I would have stayed in the LSAT and I would have been a lawyer,” Serena Williams' husband said.

Ad

The tech entrepreneur explained that he would have likely become an immigration lawyer, given that he is the "son of an undocumented immigrant."

“I was thinking about doing immigration law. I am the son of an undocumented immigrant and I really liked this idea, I think it was a romanticized idea of being a lawyer to help people become citizens of this great country. I don’t know if I would have been very good at it but I think I’d have figured it out, I guess, as a lawyer,” he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian co-founded Reddit in 2005. He left the company in 2010, returned in 2014, and ultimately resigned in 2020 to establish his own venture capital firm, Seven Seven Six (776).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas